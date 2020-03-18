Conference Carolinas suspends athletics competition until further notice
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The safety and well-being of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans are always of the utmost importance. For this reason, Conference Carolinas made the difficult decision on March 12 due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat to suspend all athletics competition until further notice.
"We fully understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators who put in so much hard work daily for their institutions, but we feel this is the right decision currently," Commissioner Chris Colvin said. "Our first priority is always the protection of our student-athletes along with our coaches and administrators. I would like to thank all of our presidents and administrators for working together to help us make this incredibly tough decision."
Earlier today, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, which includes all winter NCAA Division II competitions in which Conference Carolinas institutions are presently competing. For updates, click to lmc.edu/coronavirus.
Bobcats tennis drops match to Southern New Hampshire
ORLANDO, Fla. – Prior to the suspension of conference athletics, the Lees-McRae College men's tennis team dropped a match to Southern New Hampshire University on March 10, 4-3. The loss pushes Lees-McRae's record to 8-5.
Results of the match include singles competition, where Willem van Biezen (SNH) defeated Hanquing Wang (LMC) 6-1, 6-2; Patryk Garwacki (LMC) defeated Bas van Biezen (SNH) 7-6, 6-3; Miodrag Popovic (LMC) defeated Emmanuel Vacalares (SNH) 6-0, 2-6, 11-9; Fernando Torres (SNH) defeated Jofre Tura-Campalans (LMC) 6-4, 7-5; Guido Janssen (SNH) defeated Matt Meluch (LMC) 6-4, 6-2; and Fitzgerald Lomp (LMC) defeated Zachary Duboulay (SNH) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.
In doubles competition, Willem van Biezen/Bas van Biezen (SNH) defeated Miodrag Popovic/Hanquing Wang (LMC) 6-3; Guido Janssen/Fernando Torres (SNH) defeated Patryk Garwacki/Jofre Tura-Campalans (LMC) 6-4; and Emmanuel Vacalares/Oscar Hawken (SNH) defeated Meluch/Fitzgerald Lomp (LMC) 6-4.
Lanier Ash signs with LMC cycling
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College cycling team announced the signing of Lanier Ash (Louisville, Ky.) Monday, March 9. Ash joins a group of 12 other cycling student-athletes that have signed on to join the Bobcats beginning this fall.
"I chose Lees-McRae for its outstanding cycling program and location," said Ash. "Cycling brought me to the school but I love the mountains and nature in general. Banner Elk is also an amazing town."
Ash is a two-time state champion in his home state of Kentucky with one title in time trial and the other being in cyclocross. He intends on racing road during his time at Lees-McRae to go along with cyclocross. He also hopes to get involved in outdoor activities such as rock climbing, hiking and pursuing his interests in environmental conservation.
Ash intends on majoring in health and wellness with a cycling studies minor when he enrolls at Lees-McRae in the fall.
