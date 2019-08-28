BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College Vice President of Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the hiring of Cally Morrill as the College's next Head Women's Soccer Coach on Aug. 23. Morrill, who was the head coach for the Bobcats from 2010 to 2012, served as the head coach at Lynn University for the past five seasons.
"The opportunity to come back to the mountains and the community of Banner Elk is a dream come true for our family," said Morrill. "I cannot thank Craig McPhail and Rita Smith enough as I have always valued the relationships and the passion that they both have for Lees-McRae. I am beyond excited to lead this program and continue the momentum of the College's vision."
Morrill brings a decorated coaching resume back to Lees-McRae. Since beginning her career as a head coach in 2010, Morrill has guided her teams to three regular season championships, three conference tournament championships and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Furthermore, Morrill has coached 32 All-Conference players, 20 All-Region performers, two conference freshman of the year honorees and two All-Americans at coaching stints at Lees-McRae, Lenoir-Rhyne and Lynn.
"We are glad to have Cally return to lead our women's soccer program," said McPhail. "Her previous time in Banner Elk was filled with great success, both on and off the field. Cally is a proven leader, winner and has made a great impact on her student-athletes, coaches and administrators throughout her career. She will make us all better."
Morrill is a 2006 graduate of the University of Alabama. She also has an elementary education licensure from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a MBA from Lynn.
Morrill and the Bobcats are scheduled to open the 2019 regular season on Sept. 5 when they visit Lenoir-Rhyne in a non-conference matchup.
LMC lands 151 on Spring Honor Roll
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 151 Lees-McRae College student-athletes were named to the Spring 2019 Presidential Honor Roll Wednesday afternoon by the league office.
The Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll is awarded after the fall and spring semesters. The Presidential Honor recognizes the scholastic achievements of Conference Carolinas student-athletes who achieve a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale each semester.
All student-athletes — including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports — are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.
