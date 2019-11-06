Cross Country turns in strong showing at the Conference Carolinas Championships
MOUNT OLIVE — The Lees-McRae College cross country programs turned in strong showings at the Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26. The men's team finished third, while the women's team placed eighth. Additionally, three Bobcats earned All-Conference honors on the day.
The men's race kicked things off with a 10 a.m. morning race. The Bobcats placed third among the 11 schools competing, trailing just Mount Olive and Emmanuel. LMC had four runners place in the upper half of times on the day, including two in the top 10. Tristin Bertie (26:28.2) and Joshua Hall (26:46.7) earned All-Conference Carolinas Second Team honors by placing in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Bertie's time was the 13th-fastest time in the history of Lees-McRae men's cross country.
Following the men's race was the women's competition. Lees-McRae finished eighth with 210 points as they placed ahead of Converse (217 points), Limestone (247 points), Barton (265 points) and Chowan (342 points). The top performance on the day from the Bobcats was by Deanna Betzer. Betzer, who posted the fastest time in each of the team's races this season, finished 12th in her first conference championship with a time of 24:40.3.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Nov. 9 when the team competes at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional in Wingate.
Women's Soccer earns first win of season
SPARTANBURG, SC — The Lees-McRae College women's soccer team won on Saturday, Oct. 26, against Converse, with a final score of 1-0 from Spartanburg.
The Bobcats came out applying a healthy amount of pressure on Converse, taking 13 cracks at goal as a team. Seven of those 13 came on goal and required attention from the opposing keeper. Lees-McRae was also able to spread the ball around as six different players supplied the 13 shots.
The match was tight the entire 90 minutes and the game was forced into overtime. It was here that the Bobcats put the game away. Pali Smith broke away from her defender and put a square ball back across the face of goal. Ashley Herndon was making a run and was there for the easy tap-in to give the Bobcats the win.
Hope Sanborn played well again in goal, as she was able to collect her second clean sheet of the season and make all nine saves on the day.
Women's Volleyball falls to Emmanuel in four sets
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women's volleyball team fell on Saturday, Oct. 26, at home to Emmanuel in four sets (21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 17-25) in Banner Elk.
First Set — The Bobcats were locked in a tight opening frame early, but saw the Lions pull-away around the mid-way point. Lees-McRae made a late push to pull within one point at 21-22 but Emmanuel finished off the set to get the win.
Second Set — The second set would be the Bobcats best as they kept the score close the entire time. Ultimately, a late Lion error combined with a Lees-McRae blocked shot proved to be enough for the Bobcats to win the set 25-22.
Third Set — The third set was the turning point as the Bobcats found themselves with a 15-10 lead. Unfortunately, they would see this lead disappear as the Lions clawed their way back into the match to even the score at 18. From there, Emmanuel had the hot hand and went on to win the set.
Fourth Set — After winning the third, the Lions had the momentum and would see it carried over into the fourth and final frame. Following an Olivia Ney block to tie the set at 12, Emmanuel went on a four point run that gave them the distance they needed to win the set and match.
Stat Standouts — Lees-McRae were led by Caitlyn Smirne (14 kills) and Lex Zangari (13 kills). Megan Gallion (22 assists) and Megan Serowski (16 assists) led the team in assists while Kaitlyn Arentz (12 digs) had a solid defensive performance.
