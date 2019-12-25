Bobcats outlast Southern Wesleyan in double overtime classic, 106-102
CENTRAL, S.C. — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team closed out 2019 with a 106-102 victory at Southern Wesleyan University in double overtime Wednesday, Dec. 18. The win pushes Lees-McRae’s record to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in league action.
The opening 20 minutes of the contest were competitive between the Bobcats and Warriors. It seemed like whenever Lees-McRae looked like it may start running away that SWU knocked down a key shot to stop the LMC run. Even with the best efforts from Southern Wesleyan, Quay Kimble’s 17 points and a rebounding edge of 25-15 for the Bobcats helped them take a 45-36 advantage heading to the locker room for halftime.
Late in the second half it looked like Lees-McRae had the game well in hand as it led SWU by 11 points, 77-66. Southern Wesleyan, however, stormed back to tie the score at 77 with 4:18 to go in regulation. LMC answered SWU’s run to build its lead back out to eight at 85-77 thanks to a three-pointer made by Jerick Haynes. The Warriors would not yield though as it pulled in front briefly with 17 seconds to go at 87-85 before the Bobcats made a layup to tie the score and force overtime.
Playing in their first overtime game of the season, the Bobcats struggled from the field in the extra periods shooting a combined 28.6 percent. However, Kimble netted 10 of the team’s 19 points during the extra sessions to help pull the Bobcats through and to the 106-102 victory.
Kimble finished the contest with a career-high 38 points in the matchup. Kimble’s 38 points are the most for a Bobcat since Andrew Gardner netted 31 points last season against Mount Olive. Joining Kimble in double figures were the trio of Haynes (16 points), Jason Saintizaire (14 points) and Anthony Hicks (12 points). Additionally, Gardner finished the night with a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.
Lees-McRae will now break for the holidays before returning to action on Jan. 2, 2020, when it visits Erskine College in its first Conference Carolinas game of 2020. Tipoff for that contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats drop road contest at Southern Wesleyan
CENTRAL, S.C. – The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team fell Wednesday, Dec. 18, against Southern Wesleyan University by a final score of 81-67.
The first quarter favored the Warriors as hot shooting from the outside allowed Southern Wesleyan to jump out to the early lead. In addition, the Bobcats were loose with the basketball in the early moments which allowed the Warriors to score 11 points off Lees-McRae turnovers. The game eventually slowed in the second quarter which allowed the Bobcats to get their footing and begin to cut into the Southern Wesleyan lead. At the break, the Bobcats trailed the Warriors, 40-30.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the third quarter and remainder of the game did not go in their favor. The Warriors were able to maintain a double-digit lead with timely shooting down the stretch which ultimately doomed the Bobcats.
With the loss, Lees-McRae falls to 4-9 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. The Bobcats will return to action Jan. 2, 2020, when it faces Erskine on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.