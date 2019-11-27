Cycling signs second recruit
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College cycling program announced the signing of Zoe Eckman to its 2020 recruiting class on Nov. 22. Eckman joins fellow Bobcat signee Ava Sykes as cyclists that will join the team next fall.
Eckman competed at the mountain bike nationals in two different years and she won the cat2 Pennsylvania State championship in 2019. Eckman, who will compete in mountain bike and road races for LMC, has also competed in swimming for her high school and has been a volunteer for Girls on the Run events for the past six years.
“Zoe will add a lot of enthusiasm and energy to our women team,” said LMC Head Coach Tim Hall. “She impressed us with her skill and ability when she raced our fall home mountain bike race in September. Zoe has very good handling skills for the technical trails we have, but also the strength to put herself in podium contention. She has the right mindset for competing at the highest level in collegiate, so we are excited to have her on the team for the next four years.”
Eckman intends on studying business and biology at Lees-McRae
Swimming teaches Banner Elk Elementary children swimming skills in popular, no-cost after school program
BANNER ELK — For the rural community of Banner Elk, the Banner Elk Elementary Afterschool Swim Program isn’t just necessary—it’s essential.
Every Wednesday at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Rhea-Lyons Indoor Swimming Pool at Lees-McRae College — just one of the two indoor pools in Avery County — bursts to life with the laughs, screams of delight and excitement from nearly 40 children. Bussed directly from the Banner Elk Elementary School just five minutes away, the program is a no-cost after school option for parents in the area.
Most importantly, it’s a fun way for children in the High Country to learn a life-long, potentially life-saving skill under the guidance of passionate and accomplished collegiate swimmers.
Head swim coach Sean Weddell first reached out to Justin Carver, principal of Banner Elk Elementary, one day as he was brainstorming ways the swim team could become more active in the community.
It was a match made in heaven.
The elementary school was already offering an afterschool program for children and Weddell wanted to expand the team’s volunteer efforts. So thus, the Banner Elk Elementary Afterschool Swim Program was born.
“I think providing an opportunity to teach a potential life-saving skill is critical and to be able to do so for children whose parents may never have the financial or logistical means otherwise is truly special,” Weddell explained. “The smiles on the [children’s] faces says everything.”
Gina Phenneger, the mother of Alexander Phenneger who began the program this year, says she has noticed a considerable difference in her son’s confidence both in and out of the water since starting the program.
“He’s been so excited to come each week and hone his ‘craft’,” she shared.
The pleasure of sharing the skills and healthy lifestyle linked to swimming while also having fun isn’t only reserved for the children or even their parents, but also for the student-athletes themselves.
Kayla Fleming, a sophomore at Lees-McRae and a mid-distance swimmer, said that teaching the children a life-saving skill they can take and use for the rest of their lives brings her joy and satisfaction.
“It’s fun to see [the children] come in with smiles on their faces and see how much they want to learn,” Fleming said. “It’s a great experience all around.”
For the hour, instructors break into groups by ability and teach the young children everything from holding their breath underwater and floating, to diving, proper swimming technique, and more. Approximately half of the children were unable to swim prior to starting the program.
For Jill Rogers, one of the after school coordinators at the Banner Elk Elementary School, the program has been a great example in how the school and the college can come together as one to strengthen the community and offer something people can enjoy.
“The kids love it because the [Banner Elk Elementary School] has an ongoing relationship with Lees-McRae and the student-athletes that come to the school already have lunch and things like that,” she said. “They love any chance they can get to hang out with them and get one-on-one interaction.”
In fact, the afterschool swim program is just one of several programs the Athletics program at Lees-McRae has developed and offered to the community. Students from across teams have given time to improve not only the community, but also the up and coming generations. The men’s basketball team enjoy lunch with students at the Banner Elk Elementary School, the men’s and women’s cycling team participate in the Ride for Reading program, and lacrosse as well as soccer offer camps and learning sessions.
“These opportunities provide the young people in our community avenues to participate and grow as their bodies do,” Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail said. “We work to elevate everyone, whether it be showcasing our student-athletes’ talent and leadership skills, or teaching children how to swim and be active.”
