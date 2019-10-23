Bobcats sweep Southern Wesleyan to remain unbeaten at home
BANNER ELK — Fresh off an exciting victory over North Greenville on Oct. 18, the Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team followed that performance up with a 3-0 sweep against Southern Wesleyan (25-14, 25-9, 25-16) Saturday, Oct. 19, at Williams Gymnasium. The victory pushes Lees-McRae’s record to 7-11 overall, 5-3 in conference play and a perfect 5-0 at Williams Gymnasium.
Set 1- After Southern Wesleyan scored the opening point of the first set, the Bobcats scored eight of the next 10 points to open up a sizable advantage. Lees-McRae continued to build its lead throughout the set before eventually taking the first set by a score of 25-14.
Set 2 – The Bobcats came back in the second set with perhaps their most well-rounded effort of the match. Offensively, Lees-McRae hit a combined .424 with 17 kills on 33 attacks, while holding SWU’s offense to a .000 attack percentage. That large disparity in offensive production showed in the final score in the second as the Bobcats won the second frame easily, 25-9.
Set 3 – The two teams began the third set trading points. Lees-McRae and Southern Wesleyan were locked in a 7-7 tie before the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run to gain an 11-7 advantage. LMC went on another 4-0 run to go along with a pair of 3-0 runs to finish off the match, 25-16.
Stat Standouts – As a team, Lees-McRae attacked a season-high .354 clip in the match. The offensive output wasn’t just one player either, as six different players had five or more kills. The duo of Lex Zangari and Abby Wordsworth led the way with 10 kills each. Defensively, Kaitlyn Arentz led the way with 12 digs.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 25, when they host Erskine in another league match. The match, which will serve as the team’s annual Dig Pink/Teal match, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Crusaders and Bobcats battle to scoreless tie
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team tied on Saturday, Oct. 19, with Belmont Abbey, with the game ending 0-0 from Banner Elk.
The Bobcats came out playing inspired defense in the match, as Belmont Abbey were applying heavy pressure throughout the game. Lees-McRae faced faced 22 shots on the day but managed to maintain their first clean sheet of the season. Hope Sanborn lead the defensive stand, making 12 saves on those 22 shots faced.
Lees-McRae were not without their chances as well, finishing the match with seven shots. The offensive opportunities came from Autumn Esposito, Pali Smith, Lianna Smith and Liadan Stammler, who each had a crack at goal. The best chance for Lees-McRae came in double overtime when a cross put into the box found the foot of a Bobcat but the shot was deflicted just wide of goal.
Lees-McRae will return to action Saturday, Oct. 26, when it travels to Converse. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
