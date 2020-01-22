Chowan hands Lees-McRae its first home loss, 87-75
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team saw its unbeaten record at home come to an end Saturday, Jan. 18, as Chowan University knocked off the Bobcats by a score of 87-75 at Williams Gymnasium. The loss moves LMC’s record to 12-5 overall and 5-4 within conference play.
Lees-McRae started the contest struggling to find its shooting stroke. LMC did not score a point until Kamil Williams connected on a three-pointer with 14:01 to go in the first half. The offensive numbers did pick up some for the Bobcats through the rest of the half, but Chowan did build a 22-point lead at one juncture. The Bobcats did close the gap some in the final minutes but still faced their biggest halftime deficit of the season, 49-32.
LMC came back from the break and played much better. The duo of Quay Kimble and Anthony Hicks combined to net 26 points to spark Lees-McRae in its comeback attempt. The Bobcats were able to cut Chowan’s lead down to eight points at one time but that’s as close as they came as Chowan held on for the 87-75 victory.
Individually, the Bobcats had three players finish the night in double figures. Kimble led the way with 18 points, while Hicks and Williams added 16 and 13, respectively. With his last made three-pointer of the contest, Kimble scored his 1,000th point in a Bobcat uniform. Kimble is just the ninth player in program history to reach this milestone and the first since Lepreece Lynch got there two seasons ago.
The Bobcats will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when they host rival Limestone College at Williams Gymnasium. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats defeat Hawks in home thriller
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team defeated Chowan University at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, by a final score of 55-53.
The game opened in favor of Chowan as they took the early 8-0 lead thanks to cold shooting and turnovers from the Bobcats. Lees-McRae countered with Jessica Henderson who scored the Bobcats first five points to help close the gap. The positive momentum would continue as Brianna Wright knocked down a corner three to give Lees-McRae a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter. The Bobcats continued to play neck-and-neck with the Hawks, holding a 24-23 lead at the break.
The second half played out much like the first, with both teams knocking down big shot after big shot. The play of Destiny Johnson down the stretch proved to be the difference in the end. Johnson hit a three and contested two-pointer to give the Bobcats a lead they would never relinquish.
The win improves the Bobcats record to 6-12 overall and 3-7 in conference. Lees-McRae will return to action Wednesday, Jan. 22, when they face Limestone at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
157 Lees-McRae student-athletes earn spots on Presidential
Honor Roll
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas announced that 157 Lees-McRae College student-athletes earned spots on the Fall 2019 Presidential Honor Roll. Overall, there were 2,742 student-athletes in the conference to earn this honor.
The women’s soccer team led the way for all Lees-McRae programs with 18 honorees, while the men’s soccer team paced all the men’s teams. To see the full listing of student-athletes, click to conferencecarolinas.prestosports.com/AwardWinners/Fall_Presidential_Honor_Roll_2019.pdf.
The Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll is awarded after the fall and spring semesters. The Presidential Honor recognizes the scholastic achievements of Conference Carolinas student-athletes who achieve a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale each semester.
All student-athletes — including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports — are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.
