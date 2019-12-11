Pair of school records fall at Appalachian State Invitational
BOONE — The Lees-McRae College track and field programs saw a pair of school records fall over the weekend at the Appalachian State Invitational to highlight their first meet of the indoor season. Overall, the women's team placed fifth out of seven schools, while the men's team placed sixth out of seven squads.
The first record that fell Saturday, Dec. 7, was courtesy of Mya Roberts, who broke the school record in shot put with a throw of 11.66m. That mark also placed her second in the field among 23 throwers that were largely from Division I institutions. Roberts' throw broke the previous record held by Sariah Dempaire-Salomon who set the school record with a toss of 11.63m last year at the Appalachian State Open.
The second record-breaking performance in Boone came courtesy of sophomore Britney Augustin. Augustin, who became the first Bobcat to represent Lees-McRae the NCAA Outdoor Championships last spring, picked up where she left off as she broke the record in the 55m dash not once but twice. First, Augustin broke the previous record that stood since 2003 with a time of 7.31 beating the previous record-holder Shunessa Anty's time of 7.33 in the preliminary round. Augustin followed that up by breaking her own record with a time of 7.28 in the finals. Her time of 7.28 placed her fourth in the field in the event. In addition to her time in the 55m dash, Augustin also placed fourth in the 300m dash with a time of 41.29.
The men's team, meanwhile, was led over the weekend in the running events. In the mile run, three Bobcats placed in the upper half of the 16-runner field, including Joshua Hall who led all LMC runners with a sixth-place finish and a time of 4:41.00. Furthermore, Tristin Bertie also placed in the upper half of the runners who competed in the 3000m run with a time of 9:51.78 earning a seventh-place nod.
The Bobcats will now break for finals and the holidays. Lees-McRae will return to action on Jan. 19, 2020, when it competes in the JDL Fast Track Kickoff Classic in Winston-Salem.
Bobcats basketball runs past Piedmont International
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men's basketball team won on Saturday, Dec. 7, against Piedmont International University by a final score of, 112-73.
A fast paced game from the opening tip, Lees-McRae men's basketball did what they do best, run. After trading baskets with the Bears for the first few minutes, active hands in passing lanes led to turnovers and easy points for Lees-McRae. Following several easy run outs for layup, the Bobcats were able to control the first half and take a 17-point lead into the break.
In the second half, the Bobcats only increased their lead. Lees-McRae were paced by Quay Kimble and Jerick Haynes who both finished with 21 points and five total Bobcats finished in double figures. With the win, Lees-McRae improved their overall record to 7-2.
Bobcats women's basketball downs Converse
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women's basketball team won on Saturday, Dec. 7, against Converse College by a final score of 77-57.
Following a slow start to the first quarter, both sides picked up the intensity and found themselves in a back-and-forth affair. Converse got their footing first, knocking down several timely shots from behind the arc to build the early lead. The Bobcats then dug in and turned up their defensive energy. This allowed Lees-McRae to flip the game in their favor and would take a lead into half time at 37-28.
The second half was more free flowing than the first, allowing the Bobcats to get out on the break and score in rhythm. Lees-McRae would use a strong third quarter to pull away from Converse and eventually get the win, improving their record to 4-7 and 1-2 in conference.
Lees-McRae was led by Davinique Campbell who finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
