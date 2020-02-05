Bobcats get back to winning ways with a 92-87 win over Belmont Abbey
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men's basketball team got back into the win column Saturday, Feb. 1, with a 92-87 win over Belmont Abbey College at Williams Gymnasium. The victory improves Lees-McRae's record to 15-6 overall and 8-5 in league play.
The Bobcats started the contest slowly. Belmont Abbey led by as many as 10 points with 11:57 to go in the first half. Lees-McRae would chip away at the lead, however, thanks to pressure defense and some sharpshooting from three-point range. Eventually, the Bobcats would take back the lead in the closing minutes, but the Crusaders hit a layup at the buzzer to go into the halftime break down by just two points at 49-47.
Lees-McRae looked like it may run away from Belmont Abbey in the second half on a couple different occasions as it built leads of eight and nine points, respectively, on a couple different instances. However, the Crusaders attacked the basket and earned 19 trips to the line to not only cash in on free throws but also stop the clock. Belmont Abbey converted on 17-of-19 on free throws in the second half. Eventually, the Crusaders got the deficit down to three points with 30 seconds to go. Lees-McRae kept at it though, converting seven of eight free throws to finish off the 92-87 win.
Individually, the Bobcats were led by 24 points from Jason Saintizaire. Quay Kimble added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kamil Williams chipped in 12 points with eight rebounds and Sidney Dollar added 10 points of his own.
Lees-McRae are in action on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when it travels to North Greenville University for another key Conference Carolinas matchup.
Augustin breaks another record to highlight second day of Buccaneer Invitational for LMC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Sophomore Britney Augustin broke another program record to highlight day two of the Buccaneer Invitational for the Lees-McRae College track & field programs. Overall, the Bobcats logged a trio of top 10 finishes on the day.
Augustin, who broke the school's indoor in the women's 200m run on Friday, Jan. 30, ran a time of 25.82 in the finals of the 200m run on Saturday, Feb. 1. Her time ranked fourth in the finals behind only three Division I runners.
In addition to the Augustin's finish, Mya Roberts and Deanna Betzer also picked up top 10 finishes as well. Mya Roberts finished ninth in the shot put with an 11.63m toss. Betzer, meanwhile, placed ninth in the 3000m run with a time of 11:11.16. Betzer's time was just four seconds off the school record.
The men's team was led on day two by senior Joshua Hall. Hall competed in the 800m run and placed 15th in the field with a time of 2:00.77.
Lees-McRae will be back in action on February 23 when it competes at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships. The Championships will take place at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Crusaders shoot past Bobcats at home
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women's basketball team fell to Belmont Abbey at home on Saturday, Feb. 1, by a final score of 69-53. The Bobcats were led by Jala Holloman who finished with 14 points.
In the early going, the Bobcats were able to keep pace with the Crusaders. Holloman got Lees-McRae started by knocking down a corner three. Later in the first, Malikah Meyers drove strong to the basket and scored a layup, making the score 17-14 in favor of the Crusaders. The Bobcats then proceeded to go into a scoring drought which would eventually be ended by Karli Mason, who made one of her two threes late in the second quarter. By this point, Belmont Abbey had opened up a 10-point lead. The Crusaders shot 50 percent from three in the first half and rode their momentum into the locker room ahead by a 35-17 score.
Lees-McRae would continue to fight in the third quarter. Two Malikah Meyers mid-range shots, followed by a Karli Mason three-pointer got the crowd back into the game and gave the Bobcats a 7-0 scoring run. The Crusaders were able to respond, continuing to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc and ultimately went on to earn the win.
Lees-McRae will return to action Wednesday, Feb. 5, when it travels to North Greenville to take on the Crusaders.
