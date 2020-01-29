Bobcats use balanced attack to down Erskine for second straight win
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men's basketball team picked up its second straight victory as it defeated Erskine College by a score of 93-84 Thursday, Jan. 23, at Williams Gymnasium. The Bobcats improve to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in conference action with the win.
Lees-McRae opened the contest fairly evenly matched with Erskine. The Bobcats, however, used getting to free-throw line and crashing the glass to their advantage. Lees-McRae knocked down 11-of-12 free throws in the first half and out-rebounded the Flying Fleet 23 to 12. With those two factors working for LMC, it took a 46-39 lead into the halftime break.
When the two teams returned to the floor for the second half, the Bobcats used all of their resources to stay in front of the Flying Fleet. Of the 10 players that played in the second half, nine of them scored. Furthermore, of the 17 made field goals for the Bobcats in the half, 12 of them had an assist attached. Even with the balanced Bobcat offense, Erskine was still within just two possessions of tying the score with a little more than a minute to go in regulation. However, the Bobcats knocked down a couple key free throws down the stretch to finish off the win.
The balance for the Bobcats was a major key in the home victory. Four Bobcats finished in double figures on the night. Quay Kimble led LMC with 16 points, while Andrew Gardner added 15. Anthony Hicks nearly picked up a double-double finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds, and finally Kamil Williams chipped in 13 points to round out the top scorers for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Jan. 29 when it hosts rival King University at Williams Gymnasium. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats slip up on the road at Converse
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Lees-McRae College women's basketball team fell to Converse College by a score of 57-49 Saturday, Jan. 25, in Conference Carolinas action. The loss pushes Lees-McRae's record to 7-13 overall and 4-8 in conference action.
The Bobcats struggled with turnovers in the opening two quarters. Lees-McRae committed a total of 18 turnovers in the first and second quarters that led to 17 points for Converse. The Valkyries used these points off turnovers to supply the bulk of their offense in the half. The Bobcats struggled offensively so the Valkyries took a 27-21 lead into the locker room for halftime.
When the two teams returned for the third quarter, the Bobcats still had trouble trying to get shots to drop. Lees-McRae shot 26.7 percent from the field in the third quarter. Converse, meanwhile, knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the third to account for all but three of their points. Lees-McRae did score a game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, but it proved too little too late as the Valkyries held on for the 57-49 win.
Davinique Campbell was the lone Bobcat to reach double figures on the scoreboard with 11 points. Ava Bethea paced Lees-McRae on the glass grabbing a team-high nine rebounds in the contest.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when they host rival King University at Williams Gymnasium. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Swimming competes in final tune-ups before Conference Carolinas Championships
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College swimming teams competed in a couple different meets last weekend in their final competitions before the Conference Carolinas Championships.
Mars Hill/King Recap – In the meet on Friday, Jan. 24, the Bobcats competed in a tri-meet against Mars Hill and King. Of the 22 events, the Bobcats earned nine victories. Lees-McRae won both relay races, while five individuals won their respective events. Christian Nishimura and Arsham Mirzaei won two events each. John David McCray, Javier Sanchez and Sophia Vanderpool also won events.
"(The) meet was good," said LMC head coach Sean Weddell. "I was primarily more concerned with getting certain swims in before conference versus winning as a team. We have had some very good swims and another opportunity on Saturday."
Lenoir-Rhyne Recap – Lees-McRae matched up with Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday, Jan. 25, for another meet. Each team won 14 events on the day. The men's relay team won 200-yard freestyle event to go along with 13 individual wins. Nishimura led the way with three wins, while McCray, Vanderpool, Mirzaei and Kayla Fleming each added two victories each. Hannah Company and Molly Layde also won events to round out the event victories on the weekend.
"The meet was good," Weddell said. "We had some good swims in prep for conference. Looking forward in getting back to practice next week and getting another good week in before we change training up a bit."
The next time the Bobcats hit the water will be on February 13 to 16 for the Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in Charlotte.
