Cycling puts together another strong performance in Tennessee
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. – The Lees-McRae College cycling programs put together another solid outing on Sept. 7 and 8 in Tennessee. Overall, the Bobcats posted nine victories over the course of the two days, along with five more podium results at the Windrock Bike Park in Oliver Springs.
Maria Döring once again had a stellar weekend on the women’s team. The freshman from Zittau, Germany posted victories in the A cross country, short track cross country and in the downhill B race. Teammate Veronica Laughton also posted a pair of victories on the weekend collecting a pair of first-place finishes in the two A downhill races.
On the men’s side, the Bobcats posted three victories in Tennessee. David Kahn won both downhill races on the weekend. Andrew Sparks picked up the team’s third victory with a win in the A cross country race. Sparks also was second in the short cross country race, while the tandem of Brendan Bengtson and Max Beaupre notched podium finishes on the weekend as well.
“Windrock has some of the most challenging courses in the country. We usually thrive on difficult and technical trails because it’s what we practice on every day in Banner Elk. Our A team effort this week was outstanding, and our goal is to keep building momentum straight through to nationals in California,” said Coach Tim Hall.
The Bobcats will be back in action on September 14 and 15 when they travel to a competition promoted by Kennesaw State on the campus of Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.
Bobcats women’s soccer falls in 1-0 match to Francis Marion
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team fell on the road to Francis Marion by a score of 1-0 Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, in non-conference action. With the loss, Lees-McRae’s record moves to 0-2-0 on the season.
Despite the 1-0 final score, both teams had scoring opportunities. Overall, the two teams combined for 27 shots and there were 12 corner kicks in the contest. The eventual game-winning goal came in the 70th minute when FMU’s Faith Allen found the back of the net for the lone score in the matchup.
The Bobcats attempted seven shots in the contest. Freshman Lianna Smith was the only Bobcat to attempt two shots, while the group of Tegan Dean, Pali Smith, Alexa Todd, Cassandra Gregg and Ashley Herndon all accounting for one a piece.
Hope Sanborn took the loss in goal for the Bobcats, moving her record to 0-2-0 on the young season. Despite the loss, Sanborn stopped nine of the 10 FMU shots that were on net on the day.
The Bobcats will return to action on Sept. 14, when the team opens its home and conference schedules with a tilt against Southern Wesleyan. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. from Tate Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.