LMC Men’s Soccer tabs Calvert as new head coach
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College Vice President of Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced on Aug. 9 that Shane Calvert has been named the new head coach of the men’s soccer program. Calvert, who is the 10th head coach in the history of the program, brings several years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels to Banner Elk.
“We were looking for a dynamic leader for our men’s soccer program,” said McPhail. “Shane showed us everything in the time we spent together. His knowledge of the game, understanding of who we are and desire to make an impact in these young men’s lives were critical pieces to identifying our next head coach. He articulated a plan to continue the strong tradition of men’s soccer at Lees-McRae with a passion we enjoyed. I’m excited to work with him and watch those young men thrive in his system.”
Calvert joins the Bobcat family after spending the past two years as the Head Boys Soccer Coach/Director of Operations/Summer Camps Coordinator at the Darlington School Soccer Academy in Rome, Ga. During his time there, Calvert was responsible for the day-to-day operations, planned and executed training programs and recruiting eligible students to the institution.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to become the head men’s soccer coach at Lees-McRae College,” Calvert said. “Becoming a head college coach has always been my dream and one I have prayed for a long time. I would like to thank Dr. King and Mr. McPhail for the opportunity to lead the program at such a special place. Coach Ralph Lundy, Coach Mike Noonan and Coach Ralph Polson have had such a huge influence in my career and I would not be here today if not for them. My wife and I look forward to being a part of Lees-McRae College and the Banner Elk community.”
Calvert’s collegiate coaching experiences include stops at Wofford College (2015-2017), Clemson University (2014-2015) and his alma mater Tusculum University (2005-2007). At Clemson, Calvert helped coach the Tigers to the 2014 ACC Championship and to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. During his time with Tusculum, Calvert helped coach the team that reached No. 1 in the NCAA Division II national rankings.
As a coach in the high school ranks, Calvert also has a decorated resume with more than 100 victories. He has been the head soccer coach Morristown West High School (Morristown, Tenn.), Dobyns Bennett High School (Kingsport, Tenn.), Spartanburg High School (Spartanburg, S.C.) and the Darlington School Academy. Additionally, Calvert has earned multiple District Coach of the Year, Regional Coach of the Year and State Coach of the Year honors as a prep head coach to go along with multiple State Tournament appearances. Calvert guided his team at Spartanburg High School to the No. 1 ranking in the state of South Carolina.
A native of Clinton, S.C., Calvert is a graduate of Tusculum University with a degree in marketing.
Tim Cloud hired as assistant men’s lacrosse coach
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Brad Dunn announced the hiring of Tim Cloud as the program’s new assistant coach on August 12. Cloud joins the Bobcats after spending this past year as an assistant coach at the Asheville School in Asheville.
“I am very excited to join the team here at Lees McRae,” said Cloud. “I want to thank our Athletic Director Craig McPhail and Coach Dunn for giving me this opportunity. I believe the program is heading in a great direction and I can’t wait to get started!”
In addition to his coaching stint at the Asheville School, Cloud has also made coaching stops at his alma mater Queens University of Charlotte and with the Predator Lacrosse Club based in Annapolis, Md. At Queens, Cloud served as a volunteer assistant coach where he coordinated practice plans, organized the team’s man-down defense and face offs to go along with other duties. During his time with the Predator Lacrosse Club, Cloud worked with aspiring collegiate athletes to get recruited. He also helped grow the organization from three teams to 10 teams during his five year stint with the organization.
“I am so excited to bring on Coach Cloud,” Dunn said of Cloud joining his coaching staff. “He has truly hit the ground running and is bringing a new level of excitement. His deep knowledge of lacrosse, especially in the Carolinas, is going to be a tremendous asset to our program. I cannot wait to let him grab the reins of the defense and help drive our program forward for many years to come.”
As a player, Cloud also brings with him a lengthy resume. Cloud was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference Midfielder for Queens. He helped the Royals capture the regular season title along with the tournament championship back in 2014. He graduated from Queens holding school records in games started, minutes played and caused turnovers. Prior to his college career, he starred at Severna Park High School in Maryland and helped his team win the 2010 3A/4A State Championship.
“I am looking forward to watching Tim’s growth with our men’s lacrosse program,” said McPhail. “He has an energetic personality with a drive to get better daily which is critical for our young men.”
Cloud is a 2015 graduate from Queens University of Charlotte with a degree in communication and a minor in entrepreneurship.
