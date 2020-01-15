Bobcats start fast but falls at Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE – The Lees-McRae College women's basketball team started fast Saturday, Jan. 11, at the University of Mount Olive but it ultimately fell by a score of 70-53. The loss drops LMC's record to 4-12 overall and 1-7 in league action.
The opening half for the Bobcats started well. Lees-McRae held the lead for the bulk of the first half thanks to the play of the duo of Jala Holloman and Jessica Henderson. The tandem combined for 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. Even with the play of Holloman and Henderson, Mount Olive was still able to pull in front of Lees-McRae in the closing minutes of the second quarter to take a 33-32 lead into halftime.
Mount Olive kept the pressure on the Bobcats when the two teams returned to the court for the second half. UMO held a 52-47 advantage after three quarters before really separating itself from Lees-McRae in the fourth. The Trojans held the Bobcats to 2-for-10 shooting from the field in the final frame to finish of their 70-53 victory.
Individually, Holloman finished the afternoon as leading scorer for the Bobcats with 17 points. The 17-point effort set a new career-high for Holloman. Henderson added 12 points, while Davinique Campbell finished one point and one rebound away from a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Lees-McRae will return to action on Jan. 15, when it hosts Emmanuel College at Williams Gymnasium.
Lees-McRae named Finalist for NCAA Award of Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS — The Lees-McRae College Athletic Department was named as a finalist for the 2020 Division II Award of Excellence by the NCAA on Friday, Jan. 10. Lees-McRae was chosen because of its After school Swim program where swimming student-athletes from Lees-McRae taught Banner Elk Elementary School kids swimming skills in an after-school program that is free of cost for the elementary school students.
"It's a terrific honor to be selected as a finalist for the prestigious award," said LMC Head Swimming Coach Sean Weddell. "It's our hope the program continues to grow and can provide additional elementary school children the lifesaving skill of swimming for many years to come."
The program takes place every Wednesday. Each session lasts about an hour where instructors break into groups by ability and teach the young children everything from holding their breath underwater and floating, to diving, proper swimming technique, and more.
"I'm so happy for our student-athletes and the young people they are teaching to swim," said LMC Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. "It's been a great reward for all of us as we are able to give back in a community where it means so much. This partnership with the Banner Elk Elementary School and Lees-McRae makes us all better! I'm grateful for Coach Weddell and Principal Justin Carver for making this happen."
Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campus. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year's finalists, and the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will select the winner, which will be announced at the Division II business session Jan. 25 at the 2020 NCAA Convention in Anaheim, Calif.
Each finalist will receive $500. The winner will receive $3,000, the first runner-up will receive $1,500, and the second runner-up will receive $1,250. All prize money is intended for future community engagement events.
