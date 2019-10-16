Cycling finishes fourth at Mountain Bike Nationals
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — The Lees-McRae College cycling team wrapped up competition at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships on Sunday, Oct. 13. The Bobcats finished fourth in the team omnium, while freshman Maria Doering finished second in the women’s individual omnium.
“The team is heartbroken to end up fourth overall, but everyone gave it their absolute best effort,” said LMC Head Coach Tim Hall. “We earned six medals plus a national championship jersey, so we’re able to hold our heads high.”
The day began with the women’s downhill race, where Doering and Veronica Laughton had standout performances. Following her national championship in dual slalom on Saturday, Oct. 12, Laughton finished third in the downhill. Doering, meanwhile, also had a podium finish, placing fourth. Fellow Bobcats Svetlana Mack (21st) and Marla Cline (25th) also had good showings in the downhill.
The men’s downhill race followed, and all six Bobcats that competed finished in the upper half of the field of 52 riders. David Kahn led the way finishing 15th, followed by Jake Kahn (18th) and Max Beaupre (19th). Rounding out the finishes for the Bobcats were Sean Kelly (22nd), Michael Fuerst (24th) and Bergen Khare (26th).
Wrapping up the entire weekend in terms of events was the team relay race. Lees-McRae’s team consisted of Doering, Madysen Rails, Andrew Sparks and Brendan Bengston. The quartet of Bobcats finished in seventh place.
With the seventh-place finish the relay, the Bobcats closed out the weekend in fourth place in the team omnium out of 20 institutions. Colorado Mesa took the top spot followed by Fort Lewis in second, Brevard in third and then Marian to round out the top five.
Closing out the weekend was Doering receiving the silver medal in the women’s individual omnium. The freshman from Germany was fifth in XC, eighth in STXC, 16th in dual slalom, fourth in the downhill.
The Bobcats will now move on to the cyclocross portion of their schedule.
Men’s soccer drops 4-2 decision at Chowan
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision on the road at Chowan Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12. The loss pushes LMC’s overall record to 2-7-2 on the season and 2-4-1 in Conference Carolinas action.
Lees-McRae got on the board first, as Agustin Ortiz beat the Chowan keeper on a penalty shot. Ortiz’s goal was the lone goal of the first half. When the two teams returned to the pitch following halftime, Chowan netted four unanswered goals to get all the offense it would need for the victory. Stephon Davis cut the deficit to two in the last minute of regulation with his third goal of the season, with assists credited to Johannes Oeksnevad and Anders Stoakes.
Goalkeeper Anton Sundstrom took the loss in goal for the Bobcats, dropping his record to 2-7-2 on the season. Sundstrom made six saves on 10 attempts against the Hawks.
The Bobcats will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, when they host Belmont Abbey in another Conference Carolinas clash. Kickoff between the Crusaders and Bobcats is set for 4 p.m. from Tate Field.
LMC women’s soccer comes up short at Chowan
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team fell on the road to Chowan by a score of 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Bobcats allowed the first goal on a chip shot from outside the box that found the back of the net. Later in the half, Lees-McRae made a challenge in the six-yard box that resulted in a penalty kick goal from Chowan. The Hawks closed out the scoring early in the second half with a goal from a tight angle that found the top corner.
Lees-McRae finished the match with six shots, three of which were on goal. The Bobcats offensive chances came from Tegan Dean, Ashley Herndon, Autumn Esposito, Cassandra Gregg and Nicole Shapiro.
Hope Sanborn and Makayla Willets saw action in goal. Both keepers had two saves for a total of four in the match.
Lees-McRae will return to action Wednesday, Oct. 16, when it travels to Limestone. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
