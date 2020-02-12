Bobcats fall short at Barton
WILSON — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team fell to Barton College on Saturday, Feb. 8, by a final score of 92-74.
Lees-McRae came out of the gate slow, allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to an early lead. The Bobcats then proceeded to rally, pulling even with Barton. Quay Kimble played a large role, scoring the first eight points for Lees-McRae and 16 points in total to lead the team. After several minutes of even basketball, Barton was able to shoot their way to a small lead and at the half the score stood, 39-33.
The second half proved to be what separated the two sides. The Bulldogs continued to shoot very well, going 28-56, good enough for 50 percent on the night. The usual high scoring Bobcats found themselves in a cold spell during the last 20 minutes. This disparity allowed Barton to grow their advantage, building a lead Lees-McRae was not able to overcome.
The Bobcats will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when they face Southern Wesleyan at home. Tipoff from Banner Elk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bulldogs shoot past Bobcats
WILSON — The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team fell on the road at Barton College on Saturday, Feb. 8, by a final score of 91-48. The Bobcats were led by Jala Holloman who finished with 11 points and three assists.
Lees-McRae opened the game by drawing first blood. Ava Betha drove strong to the basket, making the layup. The early moments of the first quarter were tight, with both sides trading baskets. Barton eventually caught fire from behind the arc, however, as the Bulldogs knocked down five threes in the first quarter, building a 21-point advantage through the first 10 minutes. The Bobcats were able to respond by scoring 13 second quarter points, more than doubling their offensive output. At the break, Lees-McRae trailed 45-19.
The Bobcats were led by Jala Holloman in the second half, scoring eight of her 11 points. Holloman’s efforts were not enough to hold off the Bulldogs, however, as they continued their hot shooting. Barton went on to win on their home floor, 91-48.
Lees-McRae will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when they face Southern Wesleyan at home. Tipoff from Banner Elk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Bobcats battle but fall in four sets to Emmanuel
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s volleyball team battled but ultimately fell to Emmanuel College in four sets (29-27, 25-27, 25-19, 27-25) in a Conference Carolinas matchup Saturday, Feb. 8, at Williams Gymnasium.
1st Set – The opening set of the match was one that could have gone either way. Emmanuel and Lees-McRae were tied at 13 different points in the opening frame. The Bobcats took a brief lead at the tail end of the first, 24-23. After a service error returned serve back to the Lions, the two teams were tied at 25, 26 and 27. Emmanuel was finally able to pick up back-to-back points on kills to finish off the first stanza, 29-27.
2nd Set – Emmanuel and Lees-McRae were once again locked in a tight set in the second. No lead by either team was more than three points at any juncture in the set. Unlike the first set, however, the Bobcats got the better of the Lions in key situations down the stretch. Emmanuel took a 25-24 lead with a kill, but the Bobcats notched three straight points to pull in front and even the match at a set a piece, 27-25.
3rd Set – In the most lopsided set of the match, the Lions were able to put some runs together to build what turned out to be the largest leads on the afternoon. Emmanuel began the third scoring six of the first eight points. The Lions eventually built a match-high seven-point lead, 19-12. Lees-McRae put together a run of its own to trim the deficit to three, 19-16. Unfortunately, that’s as close as the Bobcats got to the Lions as the latter finished off the set, 25-19.
4th Set – Lees-McRae looked like it may force a fifth set for the first time this season in the later stages of the fourth frame. After a Lion attack error, Lees-McRae led 21-17. Emmanuel, however, rallied to eventually tie the score at 24. Riding the momentum of erasing the Bobcat lead, the Lions scored three of the next four points to finish off the four-set victory, 27-25.
Lees-McRae will briefly step out of Conference Carolinas play on Saturday, Feb. 15, when it visits Lincoln Memorial University in a non-conference match. First serve is set for 2 p.m.
