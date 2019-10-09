Emmanuel men’s soccer edges LMC 2-1
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team fell to Emmanuel by a score of 2-1 on a chilly Homecoming afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tate Field. With the defeat, the Bobcats move to 2-5-2 overall and 2-2-1 in conference play.
Despite the loss, the Bobcats controlled the pace of play for the majority of the contest. The Bobcats outshot the Lions 15-5 on the day, including a 5-0 margin in the first half. However, the Lions made some clutch plays when they needed to. Emmanuel netted both of its goals within 50 seconds of each other, one off a free kick and the other a one-timer that beat the Bobcat keeper. LMC’s lone goal in the match was courtesy of Agustin Ortiz on a penalty shot. It was Ortiz’s first goal of the 2019 campaign.
Anton Sundstrom saw his record dip to 2-5-2 with the loss against Emmanuel. Even with the loss, Sundstrom hit a milestone during the match as he became the 10th Bobcat goalkeeper ever to reach 100 saves in their career with a save in the second half.
Lees-McRae will return to the pitch on Oct. 9, when it travels to Catawba in its final non-conference match of the regular season. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats women’s soccer falls in double overtime to Emmanuel
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Emmanuel in double overtime on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tate Field.
Emmanuel tested the Bobcat defense early and often in the home contest. The Lions attempted 26 shots across 105 minutes of action, including 17 on goal. Lees-McRae’s goalkeeper Hope Sanborn had a career day, making 16 saves on those 17 shots. Unfortunately, Sanborn still took the loss in net moving her record to 0-5-0 on the season.
Offensively, the Bobcats totaled four shots in the contest. The four attempts came courtesy of two players. Autumn Esposito attempted a pair of shots, while Lianna Smith had the other two offensive opportunities for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 9, when it travels to Lincoln Memorial University for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Harrogate, Tenn.
Bobcats WOMEN’S volleyball outlasts King in five-set win
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team picked up a thrilling five-set victory over King University (25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11) on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Williams Gymnasium. With the victory, the Bobcats remain unbeaten on its home floor (3-0), while improving to 4-10 overall and 2-2 in Conference Carolinas play.
Set 1 – The Bobcats used their most efficient offensive effort of the match to upend the Tornado in the opening set, 25-18. As a team, the Bobcats attacked at a .303 clip and six different players registered kills. King actually held a 9-7 advantage on Lees-McRae early on before the Bobcat offense started to click. After a King kill to make it 9-7, the Bobcats went on a 9-1 run to pull in front for good to take the opening stanza.
Set 2 – Lees-McRae and King played a much tighter set in the second. Overall, there were nine times in the second that the score was tied. Much like the first set, however, a run by the Bobcats proved to be the deciding factor. In this run, the Bobcats turned a 17-15 lead for the Tornado into a 20-18 advantage. King was able to tie the score at 20 before Lees-McRae scored five of the last six points to go up 2-0 in the match.
Set 3 – Facing a three-set defeat to the Bobcats, the Tornado responded with its best offensive performance of the match. King totaled 13 kills in the frame on 39 attacks with just three attack errors. Lees-McRae, meanwhile, nearly matched King in terms of kills with 12, but eight attack errors proved costly as the Tornado were able to win the third frame to keep the match going, 25-18.
Set 4 – Early in the fourth set it looked like the Bobcats would wrap up the match in short order. At one point, Lees-McRae led King by a score of 10-1. The Tornado battled and mounted a rally to come all the way back to tie the score at 20. Riding that momentum of erasing the deficit, King scored three of the last five points to force a fifth set, 25-23.
Set 5 – Like most of the match, both King and Lees-McRae took turns with the advantage in the fifth. Even with the abbreviated set, the score was tied six times and there were four different lead changes. The final lead change came when the Bobcats turned a 9-9 tie into a 13-9 lead before closing out the match, 15-11.
Stat Standouts – A trio of Bobcats finished with double-figure kill totals against the Tornado. Abby Wordsworth put together her best performance in a Bobcat uniform to date, collecting 16 kills on 49 attacks. Caitlyn Smirne added 12 kills and Anaya Govindji added 10 of her own. Defensively, Kaitlyn Arentz led the way with 24 digs. Smirne wasn’t too far behind with 19 digs to go along with her 12 kills. Megan Gallion joined Smirne in the double-double club, dishing out 30 assists and 13 digs in the contest.
Next Up – The Bobcats will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 11, when it travels to Murfreesboro, N.C. to take on Chowan. First serve between the Bobcats and Hawks is set for 7 p.m.
