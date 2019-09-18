Women’s soccer drops home match to Southern Wesleyan
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team fell at home to Southern Wesleyan by a score of 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 14, in their first conference matchup. With the loss, Lees-McRae’s record moves to 0-3-0 on the season.
The Bobcats had several chances in this one, cashing in on two of them. Both goals came from Lianna Smith who scored in the 54th and 85th minute. In addition to the goals, Smith had six shots overall with three of them being on frame. Smith’s six shots were part of the 17 total that came from seven different Bobcats.
Despite peppering the Southern Wesleyan goalkeeper, it was a Bryanna Pickens goal in the 84th minute that proved to be the difference in the match. Hope Sanborn made 13 saves but took the loss in goal for the Bobcats, moving her record to 0-3-0 on the year.
The Bobcats will return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 18, when it takes on Tusculum.
Bobcats men’s soccer picks up first win
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team picked up its first win of the season at home to Southern Wesleyan by a score of 1-0 Saturday, Sept. 14. With the win, Lees-McRae’s record improves to 1-2-1 on the season.
The Bobcats controlled large portions of the match, out shooting the Warriors 18-6 while winning six corners to the Warriors’ two. Leading Lees-McRae was Stephon Davis who had seven shots, four of which were on goal. Davis was also LMC’s lone goal scorer in the contest, slotting one by the goalkeeper in the 35th minute on the assist from Harvey McMorrow.
Anton Sundstrom picked up his first win in goal, improving his record between the posts to 1-2-1 on the year. Sundstrom only faced three shots during the match, making all three saves.
The Bobcats will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 21, for a matchup with Erskine. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Tate Field.
LMC women’s volleyball concludes Florida circuit
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team wrapped up its trip to Florida with a pair of losses to Flagler (25-10, 25-20, 25-12) and Walsh (25-15, 25-15, 25-15) both in three sets Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14.
Flagler Recap — In the opening match of Saturday’s action, Lees-McRae struggled to get its offense on track. The Bobcats committed a total of 20 attack errors in the three-set match with the Saints. To Flagler’s credit, it took full advantage of the miscues by the Bobcats on their way to a three-set victory.
Freshman Kaitlyn Arentz had a standout performance collecting 18 digs in the three set matchup. Arentz has now reached double figures in digs in five of her eight career matches to date.
Walsh Recap — Walsh came out swinging offensively in Lees-McRae’s second match of the day. Overall, the Cavaliers racked up 44 kills and attacked at a .375 clip to decisively sweep the Bobcats by identical 25-15 scores in all three sets.
Individually, the Bobcats were paced by the performance by Olivia Ney. The freshman from Winston-Salem totaled eight kills on 12 attacks with just two errors for a .500 hitting percentage. It marked the third time this season that Ney has notched at least eight kills in a match.
Lees-McRae will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 21, when it hosts Elizabeth City State in its first home match of the season. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
