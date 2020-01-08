Big second half leads Bobcats past Erskine
DUE WEST, S.C. — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team defeated Erskine College on Thursday, Jan. 2, by a final score of, 95-84.
The game began at a feverish pace with both sides trading baskets in fast succession. In the early portion of the first half, Erskine was able to maintain a slim advantage by getting into the open floor and finishing well near the basket. Lees-McRae responded cranking up their defensive pressure and create easy chances of their own. These chances allowed the Bobcats to take a 46-41 lead heading into the half.
The second half belonged to Jason Saintizaire and the Bobcats. Saintizaire scored 14 of his 25 points in the period which helped Lees-McRae further separate themselves from the Flying Fleet. Kamil Williams assisted in the effort with 22 points of his own, going 14-16 from the free-throw line.
LMC mounts comeback to defeat Barton in OT
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to upend Barton College in overtime by a score of 112-106 Saturday, Jan. 4, at Williams Gymnasium. The victory improves LMC’s record 11-3 overall and 4-2 in league action.
Barton began the contest playing well, shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Thanks to the efficient offense, the Bulldogs built up a 12-point lead on the Bobcats with 5:47 to go in the first half. The Bobcats, however, quickly rallied to erase the Bulldog advantage to tie the score at 49 with seconds remaining. Barton knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a slim 52-49 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was just as competitive as the first, with little or no separation between the two teams. Barton relied heavily on the duo of Jeff Gordon and Michael Boykin to generate offense, as the two combined for 25 of Barton’s 45 points in the half. The Bobcats, meanwhile, received scoring from eight different players to power their offensive attack. The two teams ended regulation with the game knotted at 97 to force overtime.
In the extra frame the Bobcats turned to its ability to hit free throws to seal the victory. LMC made just two field goals in the final five minutes but connected on nine free throws to finish off the Bulldogs with a 112-106 win in overtime.
The Bobcats had plenty of offensive contributors in the 112-point outburst. The duo of Andrew Gardner and Jason Saintizaire led the charge with 22 points apiece. Quay Kimble added 19 and Jerick Haynes totaled 17 points, to go along with 11- and 10-point efforts from Anthony Hicks and Sidney Dollar, respectively.
Lees-McRae returns to action on Jan. 11, when it visits league rival University of Mount Olive in another key conference matchup.
Barton tops Bobcats in home tilt
BANNER ELK, N.C. – The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team fell Saturday, Jan. 4, to Barton College by a final score of 95-76.
The first quarter favored the Bobcats as they started the contest playing excellent team basketball. Lees-McRae limited its turnovers and made the extra pass to keep the game close, as it closed the period with a Malikah Meyers jumper that gave the Bobcats a four-point advantage.
Barton, however, came out firing on all cylinders in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Bobcats 25-9 in the period which allowed Barton to take a sizable advantage into the half. A hot second quarter was due both to increased turnovers by the Bobcats and hot shooting from the Bulldogs. At halftime, the score stood 49-37 in favor of the visitors.
Shooting from the perimeter would eventually doom the Bobcats as Barton continued its hot streak from behind the arc in the third and fourth quarters. The Bobcats cut the Barton lead to 12 early in the fourth, but that was as close as LMC could get, as the Bobcats came up short to Barton by the 95-76 final score.
The Bobcats will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 11, when it faces Mount Olive on the road.
