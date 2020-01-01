Cycling adds Sontag to recruiting class
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College cycling team announced that Aidan Sontag (Wilmore, Ky.) has signed on to join the Bobcats for the 2020-21 season. Sontag is the fifth signee for Lees-McRae Head Coach Tim Hall and the Bobcats during this recruiting cycle.
“Lees-McRae is in an amazing location with an even more amazing cycling team,” said Sontag. “I have seen Lees-McRae riders at some collegiate events I was at so I decided to look into it.”
Sontag will join Lees-McRae as a decorated student-athlete both on and off the bike. Sontag earned a bronze medal in 2017 and a gold medal in 2019 at the Kentucky Regional USAC Cyclocross events. He also competed for the Crankworks/Commonwealth Eye Surgery Junior Team. Sontag, who plans on competing mountain bike and road races for LMC, also coached his local NICA team, worked at a local bike shop and achieved a 4.0 grade point average in high school.
Sontag intends on majoring in business administration with a minor in cycling studies at Lees-McRae.
Cycling adds recruit Haley-Fredj to program next season
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College cycling team announced the signing of Isabelle
Haley-Fredj (Birmingham, Ala.) recently. She joins a group of three other signees for the Bobcats that will join the program for the 2020-21 academic year.
“I chose LMC because of a few things. One reason being the location. Banner Elk is such a cool little town and the outdoors atmosphere is perfect for what I want in my life,” said Haley-Fredj. “Another reason is the cycling team. Having access to one of the country’s best trail systems within two hours of campus is great, not to mention the trails on and around campus too. The team itself is great and I can’t wait to see the progression I make and the people I meet. The last reason is being at a small school with all like-minded people. Knowing that LMC is one of the top adventure schools, I know that everyone that attends wants to be outside just as much as I do. I know that many courses are very hands on, and the student involvement and opportunities are like no other that average schools have to offer.”
Haley-Fredj joins Lees-McRae after competing with Hewitt-Trussville Mountain Bike Team with Alabama NICA. She intends on competing XC, downhill, cyclocross and road racing.
Haley-Fredj intends on majoring in Outdoor Recreation Management with a minor either in cycling studies or wilderness medicine at Lees-McRae.
