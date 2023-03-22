Lees-McRae College men’s and women’s ski and snowboard teams earned a quartet of national championships at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., earlier this month, including a pair of championships in Boarder-Cross and Alpine Combined events by Lilly Kamp.
MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. – The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s ski & snowboard team, under head coach Aaron Maas, battled snowy conditions last week en route to four national championships, with Lilly Kamp taking home the Alpine Combined Individual Title and the Boarder-cross National Championship.
The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s ski & snowboard teams began their week on Mammoth Mountain in California with a series of winter storms that affected the competition.
The women’s snowboard claimed the National Championship in Boarder-Cross with Lilly Kamp taking home the gold in the event. Nicole Yoos placed second for the Bobcats and Lindsey Fletcher finished in 20th place.
Kamp also took the National Championship in the Alpine Combined by virtue of the victory in Boarder-Cross, and Lees-McRae claimed the title in the Alpine Team combined standings after the competition ended.
The women’s team has now gone back-to-back as Alpine Team Combined National Champions.
On the men’s side, the Bobcats placed second in the nation for the USCSA Combined Alpine Snowboard after Kenneth Stanford took second in the Individual Alpine standings. Blake Broussard and Chance Markland rounded out Lees-McRae in 11th and 13th, respectively, as Broussard and Markland earned second Team All-America honors.
The teams were honored with a special celebration on Tuesday afternoon, March 21, at Banner Elk Cafe, where well-wishers, students, alumni and other congratulated the teams for their performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.