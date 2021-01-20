The LMC Bobcats are off to a torrid start, winning its first three games of the season.
Bobcats down Erskine in season opener
BANNER ELK – Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury/Davidson County CC) and Malik McConnell (Chattanooga, Tenn./Walters State) scored 17 and 15 points, respectively in their Williams Gymnasium debuts as Lees-McRae shot more than 54 percent from the field en route to a 109-77 victory in its season opener in the Williams Gymnasium on Jan. 13.
Hairston paced the Bobcats by shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 2 for 6 from distance, while McConnell shot 4-of-5 and connected on six of his seven free throws to go along with three assists and two steals.
Anthony Hicks (Winston-Salem/ North Forsyth) chipped in 14 points and five assists, while Justin Nichelson (Boynton Beach, Fla./Palm Beach Atlantic) and Quay Kimble (Shelby/Shelby) each added 10 points and combined for 11 assists. Gabe Bryant (Spartanburg, SC/Gardner-Webb University) finished with seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Erskine opened the contest by scoring 10 of the first 14 points to take an early lead, but the Bobcats reclaimed the lead only three minutes later and used a layup by Hairston and a free throw from McConnell to take a 54-42 halftime lead.
Lees-McRae opened the second half on a 24-8 run and never looked back as the Bobcats held a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest.
The Bobcats shot 88 percent (23-for-26) from the free-throw line and held a 56-30 edge in bench points to claim its first conference win.
Bobcats downs Mount Olive twice on successive days to post 3-0 mark
BANNER ELK —Quay Kimble, Nichelson and Hairston all scored in double-figures as Lees-McRae shot more than 60 percent from the field in the second half to secure the team’s second win of the new season with a 102-66 win over Mount Olive to close out a basketball doubleheader on Jan. 15.
Kimble paced the Bobcats with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with five assists and a steal. Nichelson added a career-high 17 points on 75 percent shooting and tallied three rebounds, while Hairston chipped in 13 points. Sidney Dollar (Denver, N.C./East Lincoln) and McConnell finished with nine point each and had a combined six rebounds.
Lees-McRae, who entered the matchup as the highest-scoring team in the NCAA Division II, stormed out of the gates by connecting on six of its first seven three-point attempts to take an early lead.
The Trojans closed the gap to one with six minutes left in the first half, but the Bobcats closed the half on a 17-7 run to take a 49-38 halftime lead. Lees-McRae held a double-digit margin for the entirety of the second half, including a 36-point lead at multiple occasions, to cruise for the conference victory.
The Bobcats held a 45-23 edge in rebounding, including tallying 18 offensive rebounds, and outscored the Trojans 51-23 in bench production.
The following day, the clubs played the second of back-to-back matchups at Williams Gym.
Kimble notched his third double-digit scoring performance of the week, while Anthony Hicks and London England scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Lees-McRae held on for a 74-59 victory over Mount Olive to start 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Kimble finished with a team-high 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from distance, to go along with five assists and four steals.
Hicks shot 4-of-7 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free throw line, while England finished 5-of-6 from the field. Hairston chipped in nine points and three rebounds, while Timon Jones (Richmond, Va./Fork Union Military Academy) added eight points off of the bench.
The Bobcats stormed out of the gates by scoring 15 of the first 17 points to take the early lead. Mount Olive trimmed the deficit to less than 10 points for only 44 seconds as Lees-McRae closed the first half on a 13-7 run to take a 40-24 halftime lead.
The Trojans remained in striking distance for the majority of the second half, even closing the lead to 60-52 with 8:42 left, but the Bobcats closed on a 9-2 run to clinch its third win of the week.
Lees-McRae shot greater than 52 percent from distance in the contest and outscored the Trojans 34-24 in the paint and 18-4 in fast break points.
