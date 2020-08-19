BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Men’s Soccer Coach Shane Calvert announced the addition of 15 newcomers to his 2020 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include: Ryan Aliam (Zimbabwe), Parker Anderson (China Grave, NC), Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, SC), David Bravo (Lawndale, NC), Joshua Date (Waxhaw, NC), William Gakio (Atlanta, Ga.), Andrew Gillette (Fairview, Tenn.), Dominik Gonzalez (Orlando, Fla.), Lane Koch (Rome, Ga.), Houston Martin (Asheboro, NC), Marco Medeiros (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Eric Oetterli (Stockholm, Sweden), Nathan Phillips (Nashville, Tenn.), Caleb Taub (Spindale, NC) and Kevan Wambugu (Nairobi, Kenya).
“We are extremely excited to welcome in this new class of Bobcats to our family,” said Calvert. “This tremendous class of exceptional young men’s addition to Lees-McRae would not have been possible without assistant coaches Taylor Morton and Faris Serafim’s countless hours and hard work. The 2020 recruiting class is a unique mix of incoming domestic freshman, experienced transfers and high level international students from Brazil, Kenya, Sweden and Zimbabwe. This group will blend well with our returning members to form a special group. We feel as a staff that each and every one of these young men bring something valuable to our family.
Ryan Aliam (Harare, Zimbabwe / BN Academy)
Aliam come to Lees-McRae from Harare, Zimbabwe where he was the main scoring threat for both the St. George’s High School and the BN Academy club team. In addition to serving as the main offensive threat for his squads, Aliam also gained leadership skills en route to becoming the St. George’s vice-captain during his final season.
Parker Anderson (China Grove, NC / Charlotte Soccer Academy)
Anderson is a China Grove native who comes to the mountains as a two-time All-Conference and All-Region goalkeeper from South Rowan High School. The two-time varsity most valuable player and All-County honoree will provide goalkeeping depth for the Bobcats. Anderson’s success on the field translated off the field as he was a member of the National Honor Society, as well as earning multiple academic honors.
Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Wondo High School/ Wofford College/ South Carolina United) —Junior transfer
Aversano joins the Bobcats as a transfer from NCAA Division I Wofford University, where he was a member of the All-Freshman team and a Preseason All-SOCON selection. Aversano started 31 games for the Terriers over his two seasons in Spartanburg, SC, while commanding the midfield and tallying 13 points with four goals and five assists. A four-year letterman at Wando High School, Aversano led his team to a 27-0 mark and the USA Today Super 25 National Championship his senior year for Coach Shiloh Tisdale. He also finished as a two-time SCHSSCA Boys Class 4A All-State Team member.
David Bravo (Lawndale, NC / Burns High School)
Bravo is a Lawndale native who comes to Lees-McRae as the two-time Defensive Player of the Year for Burns High School under Coach Jamie Lee. In addition to captaining his High School team, he showed tremendous leadership and defensive efforts, Bravo earned three-consecutive All-Conference selections during his four year career.
Joshua Date (Waxhaw, NC / Parkwood High School)
Date comes to Lees-McRae as a three-year started for Parkwood High School in Waxhaw. In addition to controlling the defensive side for his squad, Date also excelled in the classroom and through community service as he became an Eagle Scout in his local chapter.
William Gakio (Atlanta, Ga. / Darlington School/ Millsaps College/ Darlington Soccer Academy) — Sophomore transfer
Gakio comes to North Carolina as a transfer from Millsaps College. Prior to playing at Millsaps, Will previously played for Coach Calvert at Darlington High School in Rome, Ga. where he served as one of the main Outside Backs during his four-year career. An excellent student off of the pitch and will challenge others to get better.
Andrew Gillette (Fairview, Tenn. / Tennessee Soccer Club)
Gillette comes to Lees-McRae from Fairview High School where he excelled as a winger and helped lead his school to the Tennessee State Championship Tournament. His success on the field translated to his success in the classroom as he finished with his associates’ degree in applied science as well as earning the honor’s diploma for his academic achievement.
Dominik Gonzalez (Orlando, Fla. / Florida Rush/Orlando City DA)
Gonzalez joins the Bobcats as a two-time Olympic Development Player and a member of the Under-20 Panamanian National Team. The defender from Ocoee High School helped lead his team to a 2019 National Cup Regional Championship title, while also attending the Generations Adidas Cup. Gonzalez also excelled in the classroom as he maintained his Honor Roll status in addition to soccer accolades.
Lane Koch (Rome, Ga. / Darlington Soccer Academy/Huntingdon College) — Sophomore transfer
Koch is a Rome, Ga. native who comes to the mountains from NCAA Division III Huntingdon College where he started 10 games for the Hawks, anchoring the defensive third. He also played for Coach Calvert at the Darlington School Soccer Academy during his Junior and Senior year. In addition to earning Rookie of the Week honors at Huntingdon, Koch also excelled in the classroom by earning Dean’s List honors throughout his entire freshman year. He is a 2019 graduate of Pepperell High School in Rome, Ga.
Houston Martin (Asheboro, NC / NC Fusion)
Martin comes to Banner Elk from Southwestern Randolph High School, where he was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and helped lead his team to back-to-back Mid-3A Conference Champions in 2018 and 2019 as the main scoring threat. Houston played for NC Fusion at the club level for Coach Bob Christina as winger his senior year. A four-year member of the honor roll, Martin also benefited from some leadership opportunities as he was a representative to the Student Government Association all four years.
Marco Medeiros (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Fluminense Football Club) - Junior transfer
Medeiros joins the Bobcats as a transfer from Marshalltown Community College, where he controlled the midfield and tallied 10 points on three goals and four assists while leading his team to a Region 11 Championship title and the #2 Ranking in NJCAA. In addition to his success on the field, Medeiros excelled in the classroom by being part of the 2020 First All Region Academic Team of the Year.
Eric Oetterli (Stockholm, Sweden / IKF Österåker)
Oetterli is a Stockholm, Sweden native who comes to North Carolina after competing for both the Tibble Gymnasium and the IFK Österåker teams this past season. In addition to playing as a Center Back he also helped his team forward as an Outside Back for his clubs, Oetterli also earned the status of a Swedish NIU Athlete this past season.
Nathan Phillips (Nashville, Tenn. / Tennessee Soccer Club/ Darlington School Soccer Academy)
Phillips comes to Banner Elk from Fairview High School, where he helped anchor the defensive third en route to leading his team to the 2019 Tennessee State Championship Tournament. Nate also played club for two seasons for Coach Calvert for Darlington School Soccer Academy. His success on the pitch also translated to in the classroom as Phillips earned a Tennessee honors diploma for his academic achievements.
Caleb Taub (Spindale, N.C. / Foothills Football Club) - Sophomore transfer
Taub joins Lees-McRae as a transfer from Gardner Webb University. A two-time All-Conference and two-time All-State forward for R-S Central High School, Taub joins the Bobcats as a former Offensive Player of the Year award winner who will provide a constant attacking threat for the next few years. Caleb tallied addition to this work on the pitch, Taub also earned academic accolades as he was a Beta Club member during his high school career.
Kevan Wambugu (Nairobi, Kenya / Saint Thomas More School)
Wambugu comes to North Carolina from the Saint Thomas More School in Connecticut. Kevan, originally from Nairobi, Kenya where he excelled as the main offensive threat en route to earning the role of team captain. A frequent “Man of the Match” award recipient, Wambugu also added numerous divisional Most Valuable Player trophies to his collection.
