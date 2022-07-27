LINVILLE — The Linville Land Harbor Pickleball Club sponsored the 2022 Pickleball Tournament July 15 to 17 hosting more than 250 players ranging in age from 14 to 76. Twenty different events were completed over the three-day tournament. Entrants came from nine states including Florida, Georgia and California. Players represented brackets at the 2.5 to 4.5/5 ratings for both men and women in doubles and mixed doubles competition.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to Laura Futterman, spokesperson for the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Play surged by nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021 to 4.8 million players. Growth continues to reflect the keen interest players of all ages have in learning to play recreationally as well as in competition.
The Land Harbor Pickleball Tournament was first held in 2018 with 40 competitors, in 2019 with close to 100 participants and again in 2021 with 165 players. Land Harbor’s Pickleball Club Tournament and membership growth reflects national trends and has led to expansion of pickleball facilities at Linville Land Harbor.
More than 50 volunteers from the LLH Pickleball Club provided support for players and guests who watched each event rain or shine. Dan O’Brien served as Tournament Director along with a team of technical experts. Sponsors for the Tournament included diNGK Sports, Mountain Run Properties, The Pineola Inn, Avery Tire, Lacey Realty Co. and Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, Inc. In addition, many local businesses provided gift cards to players in various brackets.
RESULTS
Friday July 15 – Women’s Doubles
Women’s 13-59/60+: 2.5, 3.0
Gold: Joan Pierson / Lynn Viands
Silver: Maureen Welling / Sue Olsen
Bronze: Deborah Poisson / Jennifer Behm
Women’s 13-59: 3.0
Gold: Bettina Chirica / Emily Caveney
Silver: India Barfield / Mandy Perry
Bronze: Teri Moree / Angie Combs
Women’s 60+: 3.0
Gold: Trudy Clary / Cindy White
Silver: Sheri Pruitt / Stephanie Allred
Bronze: Debra Wissinger / Vicki Massie
Women’s 13-59: 3.5
Gold: Molly Osborne / Judy Osborne
Silver: Donna Spurling / Melissa Steward
Bronze: Cat Case / Kelly Hinz
Women’s 60+: 3.5
Gold: Sharon Browder / Mary Ann Strong
Silver: Donna Nicastro / Sharon Greene
Bronze: Susan Cunningham / Nancy Wechsler
Women’s 4.0, 4.5
Gold: Eva Aguirre / Joy Spidel
Silver: Kalee Muller / Amy Varner
Bronze: Meg Putnam / Nichole Cox
Saturday July 16 – Mixed Doubles
Mixed 13-59: 2.5, 3.0
Gold: Sammi Peeler / Phil Peeler
Silver: Lesa Haynes / David Eversole
Bronze: Elizabeth Barry / Daniel Soucek
Mixed 60+: 2.5, 3.0
Gold: Debra Wissinger / Bob Massie
Silver: Teresa England / Leighton Stamps
Bronze: Sheila Ernest / Mac Ernest
Mixed 13-59: 3.5
Gold: Crystal Smith / Grant Williams
Silver: Katie Kilcollin / Brandon Johnson
Bronze: Lou Crouch / Brian Hutchins
Mixed 60+: 3.5
Gold: Dale Woodbridge / Steven Knop
Silver: Cat Case / Ron Rands
Bronze: Sheri Pruitt / Frank Saxon
Mixed 13-59: 4.0
Gold: Meg Putnam / Sam Picklesimer
Silver: Robin Kaiser / Brian Marcedes
Bronze: Myra Kruger / Doug Smith
Mixed 60+: 4.0
Gold: Lisa Shotwell / Stephen Street
Silver: Judy Osborne / Mark Robinson
Bronze: Linda Grubbs / Russell Elefterion
Mixed 13-59: 4.0, 4.5
Gold: Brooke Buckner / Chris Patrick
Silver: Kalee Muller / Mark Hush
Bronze: Steph Jaques / Matt Ouano
Sunday July 17 – Men’s Doubles
Men’s 13-59: 2.5, 3.0
Gold: Ian Cattanach / Scott Schutt
Silver: Maddux Brickhouse / JB Brickhouse
Bronze: Adam Arney / Steve Dunfee
Men’s 60+: 3.0
Gold: Roger Bernholz / JB Marr
Silver: Jay Moynahan / Rand Mayo
Bronze: Bob Massie / Bob Wissinger
Men’s 13-59: 3.5
Gold: Grant Williams / Mike Raymond
Silver: Timmy Carland / Aaron Shuford
Bronze: Giancarlo Anselmo / Jon Anders
Men’s 60+ 3.5
Ron Rands / Dean Fesperman
Silver: Ed Martin / Vern Leger
Bronze: Ross Terradas / Tom Virbickis
Men’s 13-59: 4.0
Gold: Alex Rush / Pete Lauzon
Silver: Danny Toohey / Auston Cox
Bronze: Kenny Lawson / Chase Roswall
Men’s 60+: 4.0
Gold: Mike McCord / Sam Lo
Silver: Greg Gretz / Jim Van Voorhies
Silver: Bill DuMee / John Ross
Men’s 13-59: 4.5
Gold: Matt Ouano / Kaylen Alexis
Silver: Vu Pham / Conner Knox
Bronze: Bill Zopp / Coleman Baker
