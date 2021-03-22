NEWLAND — Polk County High School has announced that a limited number of tickets will be made available online for the Friday, March 26, football game between the Avery Vikings and Polk County Wolverines.
A maximum of 200 tickets are available for spectators to attend the game, and tickets must be purchased online via the website gofan.co. The direct link where tickets may be purchased can be located by clicking to https://gofan.co/app/events/255601
Avery enters this week's game off a 44-14 win over Madison at home on Saturday, March 20, while Polk County was victorious 22-0 against Owen on Friday, March 19. Read more about the matchup in the March 24 edition of The AJT.
