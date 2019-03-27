Bobcats earn softball doubleheader split at Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE — The Lees-McRae College softball team picked up a split on Saturday, March 23, in Conference Carolinas action at Mount Olive. The Bobcats won game one by a score of 1-0 in eight innings before falling in game two, 3-1. The split moved Lees-McRae's overall record to 9-11 and 3-3 in conference action.
The first game of the day was the definition of a pitcher's duel. Lees-McRae's Kara Cunningham, who ended up getting the win, pitched all eight innings for the Bobcats surrendering just three hits and two walks to go along with 14 strikeouts. The 14 strikeouts by Cunningham was a new career-best for Cunningham.
With both pitchers on their game, offense was at a premium. The eventual winning run was scored by Bryanna Thomas. Thomas, who was placed on second base at the beginning of the extra frame, was moved up to third thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Julie Gast. After the successful sacrifice bunt, Cunningham drove in Thomas with a single to plate the lone run of the contest and give the Bobcats the 1-0 victory.
The difference in game two came in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Trojans scored three times to go up 3-0. Lees-McRae answered with a run in the top of the sixth, but it could not scratch across any more runs as UMO won the contest, 3-1.
Emily Merriam and Thomas led the Bobcat offense with two hits each. Lees-McRae's lone run came via solo home run by Faith Cooke in the sixth inning. For Cooke, it's her sixth home run of the season, which is tied for the fifth-most by a player in a single-season in program history.
Freshman Skylar Edwards, who started game two for the Bobcats, took the loss in the circle after working 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits to go along with two strikeouts. The loss pushes Edwards's record to 1-5 on the season.
Men's lacrosse falls short in OT to Emmanuel
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Lees-McRae College men's lacrosse team erased a six-goal deficit after two quarters to force overtime at Emmanuel (GA) College on Saturday, March 23, afternoon in Conference Carolinas action. Unfortunately, the Lions netted the game-winning goal two minutes into the extra period to down the Bobcats, 16-15. The loss moves Lees-McRae's record to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
After Lees-McRae netted the game's first goal, the Lions went on to score six of the next seven goals to open a 6-2 lead after one quarter. Emmanuel went on to double up the Bobcats in the second quarter as well, 4-2 to take a 10-4 lead into the halftime break. Following the break, the Bobcats started to put things together offensively netting 11 goals in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter. The game-tying goal occurred with one second remaining when Ryan Beauchamp put one past the keeper to force an extra frame.
Individually, Alec Molander led the way for the Bobcats with 10 points on the afternoon. Molander netted six goals to go along with four assists. With his 10 points, Molander now has 57 points this season, which is the fifth-most by any Bobcat in a single season in program history. Jonathan Barry, Ryan Beauchamp and Craig Barr each had three-point outings with two goals and one assist each. Ethan Knight, Landon Barrow and Matt Clary also netted goals against the Lions as well.
Cameron Castle took the loss in goal for the Bobcats after stopping seven shots in 23 chances. Castle's record moves to 3-6 on the season with the loss.
Lees-McRae will return to action on April 4 when it hosts Lindenwood University. That contest is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Bobcats men's volleyball falls in three to Erskine
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men's volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to Erskine College Saturday, March 23, at Williams Gymnasium (25-19, 25-20, 25-21).
Erskine began the match hitting .233 with 11 kills to go along with four blocks. The turning point of the set occurred when Erskine turned a 15-13 lead into an 18-13 lead thanks to a 3-0 run. The Flying Fleet extended their lead to as many as six points, which turned out to be the final differential in the score, 25-19.
After totaling just six kills in the first set, the Bobcats boosted their kill total to 10 in the second set. The duo of Hector Serviat and Tyler Dorfman led these efforts with four kills each in the frame. Even with the improved performance of the Bobcat offense, Erskine was still able to turn the stanza in its favor into a lead as many as six points. Erskine ended up winning the second frame, 25-20.
In what proved to be the final set of contest, the Bobcats mounted a rally to erase an early deficit. Thanks to the rally, the score read 20-19 Erskine in the later stages of the frame. The Flying Fleet rattled off a 3-0 run to make it 23-19 before finishing off the sweep, 25-21.
The Bobcats will be back in action Friday, March 29, when they head out on the road for the final time in the regular season to visit league rival Limestone. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
