LMC men’s soccer announces 2019 recruiting class
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team announced its 2019 recruiting class last week. This is head coach Rich Wall’s fourth recruiting class at Lees-McRae. In his previous classes, he’s produced the 2017 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year — Johannes Oeksnevad, as well as other All-Conference/All-Region selections Harvey McMorrow and Agustin Ortiz. The 2019 class signings represent domestic student-athletes from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Illinois, to go along with three international student-athletes representing England, Spain and Sweden.
Donovan Branch — The 5-foot, 10-inch versatile defender/midfielder from Cayce, S.C. will join the Bobcats in the fall, following a successful two years at Spartanburg Methodist College. During two seasons, Donovan appeared in 43 matches, including 32 starts. He produced a total of eight goals and 11 assists, meanwhile accounting for three game-winning goals for SMC. Prior to SMC, he graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School.
Zach Clay — The 5-foot, 10-inch defender from Lenoir rejoins the Bobcats squad following a one-year absence. During Zach’s first two seasons he appeared in 27 total matches primarily as an outside back, earning 13 starts and recorded one assist in the team’s win over North Greenville in 2017. Zach graduated from West Caldwell High School in 2016 prior to his initial enrollment at Lees-McRae College.
Stephon Davis — The 5-foot, 9-inch forward from Orlando, Fla., will join the Bobcats in the fall. Stephon represents Florida Rush Soccer Club and Tohopekaliga High School. During his time at Tohopekaliga, Stephon was a four-time varsity soccer player, and two-time All-Orange Belt Conference selection.
Kolin Fadden — The 6-foot, 1-inch defender from Cary, Ill., will join the Bobcats in the fall. Kolin represents Sockers FC Chicago and Cary Grove High School. At Cary Grove, Kolin was a two-time varsity soccer player, and in 2018 earned Team MVP and was selected to the All-Fox Valley Conference Team.
Carson Holgate — The 5-foot, 10-inch attacking midfielder from Asheville will join the Bobcats in the fall. Carson represents Highland Football Club and A.C. Reynolds High School. In 2017, A.C. Reynolds won their Conference Championship and were the NCHSAA 3A State Finalists. In 2018 as a senior, Carson was named as a team captain.
Tore Hojeberg — The 5-foot, 9-inch midfielder from Stockholm, Sweden will join the Bobcats in the fall. Tore is a midfielder for Akropolis IF of the Sweden under-19 1st Division. He will graduate from Sjolins Gymnasium Nacka prior to his arrival at Lees-McRae.
Ty Kirssin — The 6-foot goalkeeper from Mason, Ohio joined the Bobcats in January of 2019 following his graduation from Mason High School. Ty played for Alliance Cincinnati Elite of the Midwest Regional Premier League and previously played for Cincinnati United Premier where he was an Ohio South State Cup Champion in 2015 & 2017.
Matt Law — The 5-foot, 10-inch forward from Newcastle, England will join the Bobcats in the fall. In England, Matt has represented the Consett Chiefs u18’s, Durham County Schools u18’s, and the St. Thomas More Catholic School team. Matt made his mark by leading all three teams in goals scored, meanwhile being a team captain for two of the three teams.
Eduardo Olavide — The 5-foot, 7-inch midfielder from Canary Islands, Spain will join the Bobcats in the fall after a successful two years at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, NY. Eduardo contributed 3 goals and 11 assists for Cayuga CC in 2018 during a successful campaign for the program which came to a close in the NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinal. In Spain, Eduardo played for Acodetti CF, and he is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Dawson Sprinkle — The 5-foot, 10-inch defender/midfielder from Statesville will join the Bobcats in the fall following his graduation from Statesville High School. Dawson is a four-time varsity player, a team captain, and has been recognized as a two-time all-region, and three-time all-conference selection. He is also a member of the National Technology Honors Society. Away from school, Dawson is a member of the 2000 Carolina Alliance club team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.