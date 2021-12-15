Late run lifts Women’s Basketball past Converse for first win, 57-54
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Aurora Roberts (Maplewood, Minn./Tartan Senior) and MaKayla Smith (Monroe, N.C./Union Academy Charter School) both scored in double figures, while Destiny Johnson (Iron Station, N.C./East Lincoln) added nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s basketball team its first victory of the season with a 57-54 win over host Converse in the Conference Carolinas action on December 11.
Roberts shot 5-of-11 from the field for 13 points to go along with five rebounds and a team-high six steals, while Smith shot 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points and added four assists.
Malikah Meyers (Winston-Salem, N.C./Caldwell CC) and Jessica Henderson (Chester, Va./Thomas Dale) both finished with seven points, while Meyers chipped in four assists and three steals.
Jala Holloman (Goldsboro, N.C./Wayne Country Day School) finished with four points, four rebounds, and four steals in her return to the court, with Arriana Lizarraga (Lawrenceville, N.C./Norcross) tallying four points and six rebounds.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring seven of the first 10 points but failed to maintain the momentum as the Valkyries used a late jumper to take a 15-11 lead after 10 minutes of action.
Converse held a sizable lead for the majority of the second quarter and held a 32-24 halftime lead.
The Bobcats outscored the hosts 14-10 in the third frame to cut the deficit to 42-38 at the final intermission.
Lees-McRae recaptured the lead on a three-point field goal by Smith with five minutes remaining and used late free throws by Henderson and Johnson to clinch the conference victory.
The Bobcats forced 27 Converse turnovers en route to a 25-14 edge in points off turnovers.
Sydney Wilson scored a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds to pace the Valkyries. Lindsey Hardin tallied 10 points and two rebounds.
Gardner’s career-high leads Men’s Basketball past Converse, 87-80
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Drew Gardner scored a career-high 33 points, the most by a Bobcat in a single game since Feb. 20, 2020, while London England and Malik McConnell both posted double-digit points, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team to an 87-80 win over host Converse in the Conference Carolinas action on Dec. 11. The win improved the Bobcats to 6-2, with a 4-1 conference mark.
Gardner finished 11-of-22 from the field, 3-of-7 from distance, and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds to clinch his seventh career double-double.
England went 3-of-5 from distance for 13 points, while also finishing with a career-high seven rebounds and two assists.
McConnell chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists, with Justin Nichelson adding eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
Sidney Dollar tallied five points, eight rebounds, a career-high six assists, two steals and a block.
Lees-McRae raced out of the gates by scoring 11 of the first 13 points and used a late layup by Dollar to claim a 49-38 lead at halftime. The Bobcats extended the lead to 61-43 on a three-point field goal by Gardner with 16:24 left in the contest.
Converse slowly chipped away at the deficit and used a three-point field goal with 3:27 remaining to cut the lead to 80-74.
Gardner and Nichelson knocked down clutch free throws, while McConnell added a fastbreak layup, to help the Bobcats hang on for an 87-80 conference win.
Lees-McRae held a 56-35 edge in rebounding en route to a 16-1 edge in second-chance points.
The Valkyries maintained a slim 32-23 edge in bench production, while the Bobcats scored a game-high 42 points in the paint.
Elijah Pitts and Sigurd Lorange finished with 23 and 20 points, respectively, to pace the Valkyries. Jimmie Sanders III chipped in 12 points and six assists.
With his 33 points against Converse, Gardner is now only 53 points away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
Men’s and Women’s Cycling race in Collegiate Team Relay on final day of Cyclocross National Championships
WHEATON, Ill. – Heidi Martin, Ian McDonald, and Andrew Strohmeyer teamed up for a seventh-place finish out of the 12 total teams in the Collegiate Team Relay to lead the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling team on the final day of the 2021 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Wheaton, Ill. on December 10.
The Lees-McRae relay team of Martin, McDonald and Strohmeyer finished seventh overall in the Collegiate Team Relay with a time of 35:37, which was only 16 seconds away from a top-five finish overall.
McDonald and Strohmeyer paced the Bobcats in the Collegiate Men’s Varsity race on Thursday, Dec. 9, crossing only 25 seconds apart. Martin crossed 22nd of the 37 cyclists who raced in the Collegiate Women’s Varsity race.
Mike Stocker crossed third for the Bobcats in the men’s varsity race by finishing 17th overall, while Shay Wright posted a 21st-place finish. David Kahn and Grayson Wickel were the final two Bobcats to cross the finish line, placing 45th and 46th overall, respectively.
The Bobcats will now shift their focus to the start of the Road season, which will start early next semester.
