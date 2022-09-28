Gilbert and Swinand collect victories for men's cycling in High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge
BANNER ELK – Jack Gilbert and Pete Swinand earned victories last weekend in the Men's A Downhill and Men's C Short Track as Lees-McRae men's cycling hosted the High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge on September 23 and 24.
Gilbert led the Bobcats on Sunday, Sept. 24, with the top spot on the podium in the Downhill Men's A race with Levi Smith picking up fourth place on the day. Ian McDonald and Josh Foley picked up fifth and sixth place finishes in the Cross Country Men's A race for the Bobcats to start the Saturday, Sept. 24, session. McDonald and Foley just missed the podium to start the Sunday morning session in the STXC Men's A race in sixth and seventh place for the Bobcats.
Swinand registered the first victory across the disciplines for Lees-McRae men's cycling in the STXC Men's C race. In the STXC Men's B race, Ben Luna paced the Bobcats with a second-place finish and Schuster followed in third with Smith placing in fifth.
In the Dual Slalom fixture, Dominic Mudry paced the Bobcats with a third-place finish in the Men's A race and Josh Gergely took home seventh in the Men's B race.
Elijah Drooger placed third for Lees-McRae in the Cross Country Men's B race and Matthew Robertson and followed in fourth and fifth respectively.
Holden Wierema earned the silver medal in Downhill Men's C race to complete a successful weekend for Lees-McRae cycling in Banner Elk.
The Bobcats will next compete in the SECCC/ACCC MTB Championships on Oct. 1 and 2, hosted by Piedmont University.
Döring, Dorscht, and Judy post victories as Women's Cycling hosts High Country MTB Challenge
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women's cycling had a solid two days of competition as the Bobcats hosted the High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge September 24 and 25. Maria Döring and Lina Dorscht picked up victories for Lees-McRae in the Women's A races for Short Track and Cross Country on the weekend.
Dorscht started Lees-McRae on the right track with a first-place finish in the Cross Country Women's A Race as Döring and Madysen Rails rounded out the top five for the Bobcats in third and fourth, respectively.
In the dual slalom, Rails just missed a spot on the podium with sixth place for the Bobcats in the Women's A race and Isabelle Judy secured the top spot in the Women's C race for Lees-McRae.
On Sept. 25, Döring added to the win totals for the Bobcats in the STXC Women's A race with gold as Rails and Dorscht registered fourth and five on the day. In the downhill discipline, Döring captured second place to round out a solid weekend for the Bobcats with Gabrielle Vides-Barry following in fourth place.
Abigail Marshall placed second in the STXC Women's B race and Judy captured another race win in the Downhill Women's C race for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats will next compete in the SECCC/ACCC MTB Championships on Oct. 1 and 2, hosted by Piedmont University.
Emore's historic triple-double earns women's volleyball victory against Erskine
BANNER ELK – Julia Emore led the Lees-McRae women's volleyball to a four-set victory over Erskine on Saturday, Sept. 24, as Emore registered a triple-double with 11 kills, 19 assists, and 15 digs. Emore's triple-double is the first for a Bobcat since 2010 and the first in Conference Carolinas this season.
Sydney Stigler and Annalaine Tew joined Emore in double-double kills with 15 and 11 kills respectively in the match. Madison Goins collected 30 assists to go along with 14 digs to earn her first double-double of the season.
In the first set, Erskine led 11-7 in the middle of the game after an attack error by Hailey Gilreath. The Bobcats battled back to knot the score at 14 apiece, but the Fleet registered the opening set victory by a final of 25-23.
Lees-McRae found themselves down in the early stages of the second with Erskine leading 14-10. The Bobcats went on a 4-0 run with two service aces by Mahea Chun to tie the set at 23. Erskine had a set point at 24-23, but the Bobcats rallied with three straight points capped by a block by Rebecca Ryan and Emore.
In the third set, Lees-McRae used a seven-point swing to collect the commanding 23-16 set lead. Stigler tallied a kill to earn the set victory at 25-19.
The Bobcats surged in the fourth set with four straight points with two aces by Goins. Erskine closed the advantage at 18-16, but Lees-McRae grabbed the 25-21 set victory and match victory against Erskine.
Bre Adamson added 13 digs to her season total as Gilreath collected eight kills with Rebecca Ryan following with seven.
Meredith Hollinger paced Erskine with a double-double with 15 kills and 18 digs as Ali Angell and Grace Schneider added nine kills each.
Emore's triple-double is the 17th time in NCAA Division II this season and the first by a Bobcat since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.