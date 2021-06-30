King named head coach of LMC women’s volleyball program
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced on Friday, June 25, Abigail King has been named the head coach of the women’s volleyball program. King, who was hired as the assistant men’s and women’s volleyball coach on July 22, will take over the helm of the women’s program from former head coach Caitlin Bullock, who will become the lead assistant of the NCAA Division I Appalachian State women’s volleyball team.
“I am excited for Abigail to take over our women’s program,” said McPhail. “Her experience and relationship with our young women have shown me she is ready for this opportunity. She immediately built trust with our teams, giving them great communication and leadership.”
In her first year in Banner Elk, King served as the assistant for both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs, specializing in working with both the setters and defensive specialists. She also assisted in developing practice plans, recruiting for both teams, coordinating travel plans and overall scheduling, as well as overseeing the academic progress of all the men’s and women’s volleyball student-athletes.
“I am very excited and humbled for the opportunity to take over as the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball head coach,” said King. “I believe in this program and our athletic department as a whole and am ready to work hard for both. Coach Bullock has worked hard to produce a winning program and I have had the pleasure to coach alongside her. I will continue to grow this program, inspiring our student-athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court. I cannot wait to get them back on campus to start working this semester. Together, we will work to make the program strong for years to come.”
Before joining the Bobcats, King served as a graduate assistant with the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at King University. During her time at King University, King’s main responsibility was working with the defensive specialists/liberos and setters as well as assisting in coordinating travel plans, developing practice plans, and the recruiting process. She also earned her Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
A national search for the head men’s volleyball coach has begun.
156 LMC student-athletes named to Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its Presidential Honor Roll, presented by Southern Recognition LLC. for the Spring 2021 semester on Friday, June 25, which recognizes student-athletes who achieve a GPA of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale each semester, honoring 156 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
The women’s soccer team led the way for all Lees-McRae programs with 21 honorees, while the softball and men’s cycling teams finished with 15 and 13 student-athletes earning this academic honor respectively. To see the full list of the over 2,600 student-athletes across the conference who claimed the academic honor, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2021/6/24/general-over-2-600-student-athletes-named-to-conference-carolinas-presidential-honor-roll-presented-by-southern-recognition-llc-for-second-straight-semester.aspx.
All student-athletes, including underclassmen, transfers, and those who play in non-conference sponsored sports, are eligible for this recognition if they participated during the past semester. 189 Bobcats earned the Fall 2020 Presidential Honor Roll on January 22.
