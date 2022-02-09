Johnson scores 1,000th-career point, Women’s Basketball upsets UNC Pembroke on Senior Day, 79-70
BANNER ELK – Destiny Johnson scored a game-high 27 points to become the 12th player in program history to reach 1,000-career points in program history, while Jessica Henderson and Malikah Meyers also scored in double figures, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s basketball to the upset victory over UNC Pembroke on Senior Day, Feb. 5.
Johnson shot 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-9 from distance to lead the Bobcats in scoring to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.
Henderson shot 8-of-8 from the charity stripe for 15 points off the bench. Meyers connected on four three-pointers for 12 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. MaKayla Smith and Jala Holloman chipped nine and eight points, respectively.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by hitting eight of its first nine shots to take an early 18-7 lead and held on for a 21-11 edge after 10 minutes of action. UNC Pembroke chipped away at the lead for the opening minutes of the second quarter and trimmed the deficit to 37-33 at halftime.
Lees-McRae outscored the visitors 15-13 in the third stanza and used a late jumper by Henderson to claim a 52-46 lead at the final intermission. The Bobcats extended the lead back to double digits on a pair of free throws by Johnson with 7:49 left in the game.
Stephanie Kucy connected on a three-point field goal with 1:49 left to clinch the win.
The Braves held a 28-8 advantage in points in the painted area, but were outscored 39-24 in shots from distance.
Gabby Smith finished with 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Braves, while Courtney Smith and Zaria Clark scored in double figures.
Yang wins first collegiate singles match, Women’s Tennis falls short to No. 12 Wingate, 6-1
WINGATE – Freshman Rhidaim Yang won her first singles match as a Bobcat, but it was not enough as nationally-ranked No. 12 Wingate won two of the three doubles matches to clinch the doubles point and claimed victory in five singles matches en route to a 6-1 win over the visiting Bobcats in the non-conference match on Feb. 5.
Yang clinched a win in the No. 2 singles match with a score of 6-1, 6-3 to notch her first collegiate win. The doubles team of Laura Ocampo and Anita Ivanova won their No. 3 doubles match with a score of 6-1 over their rivals from Wingate.
Both Mei Hiramatsu and Nursharneem Shamsuddin nearly clinched the first sets in their respective No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles matches before ultimately falling 7-5 in each match.
The Bobcats will travel to Greenwood, S.C. at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to face Lander in a non-conference match.
Men’s Basketball stumbles against No. 6 UNC Pembroke on Senior Day, 100-83
BANNER ELK – Timon Jones, Malik McConnell and Drew Gardner all scored in double figures, while Sidney Dollar and Cale Harris combined for 18 points and 14 rebounds, but it was not enough as nationally ranked No. 6 UNC Pembroke shot nearly 52 percent from the field in the second half en route to clinching a 100-83 win over the host Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas action on Senior Day on Feb. 5.
Jones shot 8-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-9 from distance for a team-high 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
McConnell chipped in 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Gardner added 12 points and two assists.
Dollar finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds, with Harris chipping in nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.
UNC Pembroke sprinted out of the gates by scoring 18 of the first 23 points to take the early advantage, but failed to hold onto the momentum as the Bobcats responded with a run of their own to even the score at 22-22 at the midway point of the first half.
The Braves used a late fastbreak layup with nine seconds remaining to take a 44-42 halftime lead.
Both teams traded points for the opening minutes of the second stanza until the Braves extended the lead to 68-57 with 9:13 remaining in the contest.
UNC Pembroke maintained a sizeable lead over the final nine minutes of action to capture the conference win.
Lees-McRae held a 56-13 edge in bench production, while the Braves outscored the hosts 32-28 in points in the painted area and 23-7 in second-chance points.
Jordan Ratliffe finished with a game-high 30 points to pace the Braves, while Tyrell Kirk, Trenton McIntyre, and Spencer Levi scored 22, 14, and 13 points, respectively.
Betzer, Augustin lead Women’s Track & Field at ETSU Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Deanna Betzer finished as the fastest NCAA Division II runner in the 5,000-meter and nearly broke her own school record in the event, while Britney Augustin posted a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter run and a pair of 11th-place finishes in the 200-meter run and the 60-meter hurdles, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s track & field team at the predominantly NCAA Division I ETSU Invitational last weekend.
Betzer crossed fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:55.46, which was only six seconds slower than her previous record set on Jan. 14, and was the fastest time by a NCAA Division II runner in the event.
Augustin finished seventh in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.88, which was .06 seconds slower than her own Lees-McRae indoor record of 7.82 set in 2020.
She was also 11th in both the 200-meter run (26.13) and in the 60-meter hurdles (9.80).
Betzer was also 17th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:08.47.
The Bobcats will next compete in the Champion Team Challenge in Winston-Salem on Thursday, Feb. 10.
