Men’s Tennis falls in Conference Carolinas semifinals to No. 41 Fr
ancis Marion, 4-1
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lees-McRae men’s tennis battled the No. 1 seed Francis Marion on Sunday, April 23, after the postponement of the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Semifinals from the previous day. The Patriots advanced to the finals with the 4-1 victory over the Bobcats.
Max Borisov and Martin Hlavacek narrowly dropped a 7-5 match at No. 1 doubles and Ezequiel Arce and Facundo Perlov fell 6-2 at No. 2 doubles as FMU earned the first point of the match.
The Patriots collected the second point with a straight-set match victory at No. 3 singles, but Perlov got the Bobcats on the board with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles.
Francis Marion earned the overall match with victories on courts No. 5 and 6. Borisov’s match at No. 1 singles went unfinished as he led 4-3 in the third set over Conference Carolinas Player of the Year Liam Day.
Arce’s match at No. 4 singles went unfinished as Arce led 3-1 in the third set after taking a second set tiebreaker.
Lees-McRae finished the 2023 season with an 8-8 overall record and 6-3 in Conference Carolinas play. Borisov, Hlavacek, and Perlov all earned All-Conference Carolinas honors last week and Perlov was named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year.
Women’s Tennis finishes 2023 season as Conference Carolinas semifinalists
FLORENCE, S.C. – Mount Olive secured its berth into the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Championship after knocking off Lees-McRae women’s tennis 4-1 on April 22.
UMO grabbed the doubles point with victories on courts No. 1 and 2 to start the day.
Lina Ngassi Saqout evened the overall match at 1-1 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles for the Bobcats.
The Trojans then collected wins at No. 2 and No. 5 singles positions, but the match was halted due to rain in the area. UMO earned the match in a victory at No. 1 singles for the 4-1 match win, advancing to face Erskine in the Conference Carolinas title match.
Lees-McRae concludes its 2023 season with a 9-9 overall record and 8-2 in Conference Carolinas play. Pati Vedia Sanchez and Rhidaim Yang also earned All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors this season.
Women’s Lacrosse ties season-high in goals scored with 20-7 win over Southern Wesleyan
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women’s lacrosse closed its 2023 season on a high note with the 20-7 victory against Southern Wesleyan on April 21 at Tate Field.
Shannan Korovich had a career day on the field for the Bobcats as scored a career-high seven goals and tallied five assists in today’s contest. Genesis Lutsky matched her career-high with five goals in the contest and Nim Castro followed with four goals in the first half.
Haley Donovan tied a single-game record with 18 draw controls and scored two goals in her final game as a Bobcat. Hailey Smith joined Donovan with two goals on the evening.
Aviva Beringhause ended the season with the fifth-most saves in program history in a single season with 135 and holds the all-time single season record for saves per game at 13.5 on the year.
Lees-McRae scored the first four goals and did not look back as the Bobcats cruised to the 20-7 victory in their season finale. Korovich netted her fourth goal of the contest with 3:40 left in the first half as the Bobcats held the 13-5 advantage.
The Bobcats found the back of the net five more times in the fourth quarter to take the 20-7 win over Southern Wesleyan, with Smith tallying the final goal with 40 seconds left in the contest.
Lauryn Esposito scored a hat trick for Southern Wesleyan and also added two ground balls and one caused turnover.
Yael Echeverria followed with two goals and one assist for the Warriors.
Lees-McRae, under first-year head coach Beth Haynes, finishes the season with an overall record of 3-9 and 3-6 in Conference Carolinas play.
Softball sweeps Mount Olive on Senior Day
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae softball earned the doubleheader sweep over Mount Olive on Friday afternoon with Jordyn Scott collecting the game-winning RBI double in the first game and scoring the go-ahead run in the second contest in a doubleheader on April 21. Prior to the doubleheader, Scott, along with Julie Gast, Abby West and Jada Wilson were honored as part of Senior Day for the Bobcats.
LMC 2, Mount Olive 1 (Game 1)
Mount Olive’s Hannah Killough and Megan Powell went head-to-head in the pitching circle as both squads could not score until the seventh inning.
The Trojans got on the board in the seventh after Ashlyn Porter led off the inning with a double down the left field line. UMO scored the first run on a throwing error by the Bobcats, but left two on the base paths after Powell got Courtlynn Cooney to ground out.
Emma Jackson knotted the score at one run on a lead-off home run down the left field line. Hannah Foster singled to the pitcher and Scott doubled to the left center gap three batters later to give Lees-McRae the 2-1 victory in emphatic fashion.
Powell earned her 15th win of the season in the circle after throwing a complete game while only allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and one walk. Powell struck out five Trojans in the game.
Killough took the loss for Mount Olive in game one after a solid performance as she struck out 10 Bobcats in 6.2 innings.
Porter had two hits in the first game and Alyssa Smothers added the other hit for UMO.
LMC 6, Mount Olive 4 (Game 2)
In the second game, the two sides remained deadlocked until the third inning with Scott hitting a lead-off single for the Bobcats. Scott stole second and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Gast.
Buckner reached on a throwing error by Mount Olive’s shortstop as the Bobcats took the two-run advantage.
Lees-McRae doubled their lead in the next frame with Gast collecting an RBI single up the middle with Rylie Webster touching home plate. Powell followed with an RBI single to center field with Morgan Crowe scoring on the play.
Mount Olive rallied in the top of the fifth with four runs of its own to tie the score at four runs. Kylie Emanuele tied the contest after an RBI single and made it to third on a fielding error by the Bobcats. Emanuele touched home on a wild pitch to even the contest.
The Bobcats answered in the sixth inning with Scott producing a home run over the left field wall. Crowe followed a single to left field. Buckner drove in the sixth run of the game for Lees-McRae with a double to right field as Gast rounded the bases on the play.
Powell shut the door on the Trojans in the seventh after Emanuele lined into a double play to end the game and give the Bobcats their 30th win of the season. The 30 wins is the most in program history since 1999 when Lees-McRae went 30-14 that season.
Seniors Gast and Scott each had two hits on the day with one RBI apiece. Crowe joined them with a multi-hit day in four plate appearances.
Powell came in relief of Wilson and Buckner in the seventh to collect her 16th win of the season for the Bobcats.
Cooney had a game-high three hits for Mount Olive as Emanuele, Smothers, and Kaylee Taylor contributed one RBI each.
Lees-McRae finished the regular season with an overall record of 30-16 and 17-7 in Conference Carolinas play and earned the No. 2 spot in next week’s postseason play. The Bobcats will begin its tournament run on Thursday, April 27.
