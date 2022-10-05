Women’s Soccer downs Converse 3-0
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae women’s soccer scored three times on Sunday, Oct. 2, as the Bobcats collected the 3-0 Conference Carolinas victory over Converse. Taylor Barrineau, Priscilla Mawi, and Alexa Todd all tallied goals in the win.
Mawi finished a cross into the back of the net via Todd in the fifth minute to give Lees-McRae the one-goal advantage. In the 18th minute, Barrineau doubled the Bobcat lead off a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box.
Lees-McRae held the majority of the possession throughout the first half and took the 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break against Converse.
Todd scored the final goal of the match for the Bobcats in the 48th minute as Lees-McRae collected its second three-goal margin of victory in consecutive games.
The Bobcats outshot the Valkyries 16-8 with nine shots on target for Lees-McRae.
Barrineau and Todd each had two shots on goal and Brooke Allen and Averee Andrews also collected two shots on target.
Mallory Roughton registered the win in goal for the Bobcats with three saves on the afternoon. Roughton earned her second clean sheet of the week after posting a 3-0 win in net for Lees-McRae on Sept. 28.
Ellie Gore had all three shots on goal for Converse in the loss while goalkeeper Daelynn Perry accumulated six saves in the contest.
Lees-McRae welcomes Shaw University on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. to Tate Field in a non-conference matchup.
Smith registers goal as Men’s Soccer falls to Converse, 2-1
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men’s soccer fell by a final of 2-1 on Sunday, Oct. 2, against Conference Carolinas leader Converse on Tate Field. Gray Smith tallied the lone goal for the Bobcats as the Valkyries won via an own goal in the 61st minute of play.
Laurin Boettcher had the first quality chance for the Bobcats in the 10th minute of play, but Converse’s goalkeeper hauled in the first save of the match.
Lees-McRae continued to find shots on goal as Harrison Watts had a shot on net in the 28th minute.
Converse scored the first goal via a penalty kick after Daniel Garvilla received a yellow card in the 32nd minute, with Sergi Quixal picking the correct spot for the Valkyries for the 1-0 advantage.
Balint Pavel sent an excellent cross that found the head of Gray Smith in the 42nd minute to knot the score at one apiece in the first half.
Converse picked up its offensive attack in the second half and found the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute off an unfortunate bounce for the Bobcats in their defensive half.
Jesper Jonsson tallied a shot on goal in the 64th minute for the Bobcats, but Converse escaped Banner Elk with the 2-1 win in Conference Carolinas play.
David Windmiller collected three stops in the 2-1 victory for Converse and Quixal found the back of the net for the Valkyries in the contest.
Lees-McRae returns to Tate Field on Saturday, Oct. 5, for a non-conference contest with Shaw University. The kick is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tate Field.
Women’s Volleyball drops Conference Carolinas match to North Greenville, 3-0
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women’s volleyball fell in three sets to North Greenville in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday, Oct. 1, as Madison Goins tallied 15 assists and Sydney Stigler collected eight kills for the Bobcats.
Julia Emore started the match with a kill for Lees-McRae off an assist by Goins, but NGU staked out to a 17-10 lead off three consecutive points. The Crusaders won the first set, 25-21, off a kill by Chandler Morell.
The Bobcats battled in the second set after Hailey Gilreath had a spike to make the score 7-6 in favor of North Greenville. NGU had another three-point swing in the middle of the set go up by two sets in the match.
Lees-McRae started the third set with a 3-2 lead after two kills by Destiny Holley and Stigler followed by an attacking error by North Greenville. The Crusaders capitalized on a seven-point run to push their lead to 16-7 and won the match in three sets.
Stigler paced the Bobcat offense with eight kills and 11 digs and Holley followed with six spikes. Gilreath added five kills to her season totals and Rebecca Ryan chipped in five for Lees-McRae.
North Greenville outhit the Bobcats, .233 to .049, with the Crusaders collecting 36 kills to the Bobcats’ 31 in the contest.
Abigail Durham led the Crusader offense with 12 kills and Paige Campbell followed with 11 on the day. Ashlyn Conner had a match-high 33 assists for North Greenville and Klayton Mathis paced the Crusaders with 11 digs.
