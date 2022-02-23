Rentsch wins conference title in 200 back, Women’s Swimming finishes fourth overall at championship meet
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Guillermina Rentsch won the conference title in the 200 back and broke both the school record and meet record, while Fanny Courbot and Tate Abbott, who also broke the school record in her event, joined Rentsch in garnering All-Conference Carolinas honors in their respective individual events, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team to a fourth-place finish overall at the Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships.
Rentsch clinched her first Conference Carolinas title in the 200 back with a time of 2:05.04, which was .53 seconds faster than the previous championship record set in 2021 and was 1.54 seconds faster than her previous school record.
Courbot finished second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:22.39 to garner All-Conference Carolinas honors, which .46 seconds faster than the previous championship meet record of 2.22.85. Diana Suprun (Emmanuel) won the event and currently holds the conference championship record.
Abbott touched third in the 100 free with a time of 51.92 to garner All-Conference Carolinas honors, which was .10 seconds faster than her previous school record.
The 400-free relay team of Lucia Ruchti, Rentsch, Kayla Fleming and Abbott finished fourth with a time of 3:35.23, which was .25 seconds faster than the previous school record.
Taylor Simmons touched fifth in the 1650 free (18:29.27), while Hannah Gunsallus and Kandace Kennedy were sixth (18:42.20) and 10th (19:50.20), respectively.
Ruchti and Kennedy were also eighth in the 100 free (53.46) and the 200 back (2:19.27) respectively, while Anastasia Johnson was ninth in the 200 fly (2:16.51).
Fleming and Mary Palmer finished 10th (2:32.39) and 13th in the 200 breast (2:40.02), respectively.
Jenna Morris also claimed the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 award for having the highest cumulative GPA at the championship meet.
All-Conference performers:
- Guillermina Rentsch (200 back) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team
- Fanny Courbot (100 Breast) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team
- 200-Medley Relay (Lucia Ruchti, Fanny Courbot, Anastasia Johnson, Tate Abbott) – All-Conference Carolinas Second Team
- Fanny Courbot (200 Breast) – All-Conference Carolinas Second Team
- Tate Abbott (200 Free) – All-Conference Carolinas Second Team
- Guillermina Rentsch (100 Back) – All-Conference Carolinas Second Team
- Jenna Morris – Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Winner
Team results:
1) Emmanuel – 670, 2) Barton – 664, 3) UNC Pembroke – 552, 4) Lees-McRae – 403, 5) King – 290, 6) Converse – 247, 7) Salem – 236, 8) Chowan – 219
Lees-McRae has now earned another point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” standings by way of a higher team finish at the championship meet.
First-half surge lifts Mount Olive past Men’s Basketball, 112-86
MOUNT OLIVE – Drew Gardner posted his ninth career double-double with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Cale Harris and Sidney Dollar also scored in double figures, but it was not enough as host Mount Olive forced 22 Bobcat turnovers and outscored the visitors 35-7 in points off turnovers en route to clinching the 112-86 win in the Conference Carolinas action.
Gardner shot 9-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-6 from distance to pace the Bobcats in scoring.
Harris was perfect from the floor (5-of-5) for 11 points to go along with five rebounds, while Dollar tallied 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Carter Phillips and Malik McConnell added nine and seven points, respectively.
Both teams traded baskets for the majority of the first half with Lees-McRae evening the score at 30-30 on a layup by Gardner with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
Mount Olive closed the first half on a 26-7 run to take a 56-37 halftime lead.
A three-point field goal by Gardner with 17 minutes left to play cut the lead down to 64-49, but it would be the closest the Bobcats came as the Trojans outscored Lees-McRae 56-49 in the second half en route to clinching the conference win.
Lees-McRae shot 53 percent from the floor and held a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint and a 27-12 edge in fastbreak points.
Mount Olive outscored the Bobcats 51-21 in shot from behind the three-point line.
Five Trojans scored in double figures, led by Jeremiah Phifer with a team-high 17 points.
