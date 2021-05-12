Fraser hits NCAA Division II automatic qualifying mark in the triple jump, Outdoor Track & Field competes at Montreat
MONTREAT – Zai Fraser has officially qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place on May 27 to 29 in Allendale, Mich., by hitting the national automatic qualifying mark with her first-place finish in the triple jump at the Montreat Last Chance Meet on May 7.
Fraser won the triple jump competition with a mark of 12.82, which is .05 meters longer than the automatic qualifying mark and .49 meters longer than her previous school record (set on March 27). Her mark also currently ranks fourth in the NCAA Division II this season and second amongst freshman.
Brian Sims Jr. finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.63, which narrowly missed out of the NCAA Division II provisional mark due to inclement weather.
Christian Bargaineer also posted a third-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 14.04 meters, which missed the provisional mark by only .65 meters.
The Bobcats will once again try to earn NCAA Division II Championship qualifiers when they compete in the Aggie Classic Twilight Meet on Sunday, May 16.
Lees-McRae’s Destiny Johnson garners CoSIDA Academic All-District Team honors
BANNER ELK – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced their Academic All-District Women's Basketball Teams on Thursday, May 6, recognizing the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom, honoring Lees-McRae's Destiny Johnson as a member of the 2020-21 Academic All-District 3 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Team.
Johnson, a junior education major, led the Bobcats in scoring (12.1 points/game) this season and paced the Conference Carolinas in steals (30) and steals/game (1.8) en route to garnering second-team all-conference honors. The junior scored in double figures in 10 of the 17 Bobcats' games this season to go along with posting an impressive 4.00 grade-point average in the classroom.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late May. Johnson joins a pair of Belmont Abbey student-athletes as the only Conference Carolinas representatives on the District 3 team.
LMC's Mariam Shina named to the All-Conference Carolinas Student Support Team
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas has unveiled the 2020-21 All-Conference Student Support Team presented by SCS by Floor Action, Inc. on Thursday morning, May 6, honoring Lees-McRae's Mariam Shina for all that she has done for the athletics department during her four years in Banner Elk. The full All-Conference Student Support Team presented by SCS by Floor Action, Inc. can be found by clicking to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2021/5/5/general-conference-carolinas-unveils-all-conference-student-support-team-presented-by-scs-by-floor-action-inc.aspx.
Shina, a senior sports management major, has been instrumental in helping to make the Lees-McRae Sports Information Department successful in her four years. With roles ranging from camera operator for live video to assisting in statistical coverage, Shina has worked with Director of Sports Information Patrick Smith, as well as former SIDs, to provide a successful game day experience for student-athletes.
The special award given by the Conference Carolinas was created to recognize nominated students from the member institutions who support an athletics team and/or athletics department through service in areas such as team managers, statistical support, video services, and game day operations support. To be eligible for the award, the student must be junior or senior in academic standing and own a grade point average of 2.7 or higher.
"Mariam is the type of student worker that every SID looks for when starting a new semester," said Smith. "Especially with how crazy this past semester has been, with over 70 home events in three months, Mariam has been a go-to person who was willing to help out wherever is needed. She started by simply running camera for us and quickly learned how to help with statistical coverage for all our sports. I'm grateful to be able to work with her this past semester."
