Cycling posts four wins, 10 podium finishes at King University cyclocross race
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Maria Döring (Grossschönau, Germany/Christian Weise Gymnasium Zittau), Nicholas Sdrenka (Gilberts, Ill./Hamphire), Andrew Strohmeyer (Mount Airy, Md /Linganore)and Ava Sykes (Clover, S.C./Clover) all captured first-place finishes as Lees-McRae tallied 10 total podium finishes in the four races at the King University Cyclocross race on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Bristol, Tenn.
Sophomore Döring and freshman Sykes each posted their first race victories of the season, winning the Collegiate Women A and B races, respectively. Freshman Zoe Eckman (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield) finished third in the A race, while sophomores Riley Gallagher (Huntersville, N.C./William A. Hough) and Gabrielle Vides-Barry (Forest Hills, N.Y./Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School) completed the podium sweep for Lees-McRae in the B race.
Lees-McRae captured all three spots on the podium in the Collegiate Men A race, with Strohmeyer notching a first-place finish and Ian McDonald (Oak Hill, W.Va./Oak Hill) and Andrew Sparks (Cape Town, South Africa/Reddam House) finishing second and third, respectively.
Sdrenka closed out the races on the men’s side with a victory in the Collegiate Men B race, as Josh Foley (Wrightstown, N.J./Northern Burlington) posted a second-place finish.
The races mark the end of the 2020 portion of the cycling schedule, with Lees-McRae now shifting their focus to the start of the 2021 season.
LMC announces men’s, women’s basketball schedules
BANNER ELK — The Conference Carolinas unveiled the 16-game conference schedule for the spring of 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, featuring eight home and away contests for the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s basketball programs.
“It is an exciting time as we look to start 2021 off with our basketball teams in action,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “With Conference Carolinas’ leadership and the athletic directors’ input, we have put together a schedule that gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to have the intercollegiate athletic experience.”
In accordance with state and local COVID-19 regulations and to maintain a safe environment for our student-athletes, only essential personnel will be allowed in Williams Gymnasium for the beginning of the season. The Lees-McRae leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and will provide updated revisions as further information is available.
The conference schedule for both of the Lees-McRae basketball programs will commence on Wednesday, Jan. 13, as the Bobcats play host to Southern Wesleyan in the Williams Gymnasium. Lees-McRae will then host Mount Olive in a two-game weekend series on Jan. 15 and 16, before traveling to Barton and Belmont Abbey.
The Bobcats will return to Banner Elk on Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 for a pair of home games against Erskine and North Greenville, respectively, with a road trip to King between them on Feb. 2. After two road games at North Greenville and Converse, the men’s team and women’s teams will host Emmanuel and Converse, respectively, on Feb. 11. Lees-McRae has a home showdown against King on Feb. 18 and will close out the home schedule on Feb. 23 against Belmont Abbey. The Bobcats will wrap up the regular season at Chowan on Feb. 25.
The Lees-McRae Sports Information Department will provide live broadcasts for all home events and are available by clicking to www.conferencecarolinasdn.com/lmc/.
Pair of tennis recruits added to Bobcats program
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach Gene Highfield announces the addition of two newcomers to the 2021 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include Landon Church (Wilkesboro, N.C.) and Benjamin Herman (Charlotte, N.C.).
“I’m excited to have these two local student-athletes representing Lees-McRae,” said Highfield. “I’m unable to take credit for recruiting them, but former head coach Lt. Col. Rodger Acklin did a great job of bringing in talented tennis players. Both of them will make an immediate impact on the team in terms of unity and tennis experience. I look forward to a great year with the veterans and the newcomers making this a great tennis team.”
Landon Church (Wilkesboro, N.C /Appalachian State)
Church joins the Bobcats as a sophomore transfer from NCAA Division I Appalachian State University, where he was a standout freshman prior to the season getting cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his time in Boone, NC, Church was a top-three performer during the state tournament in both his freshman and sophomore at West Wilkes High School. In addition to his experience in Wilkesboro, Church transferred during his junior year to a tennis academy in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
His success on the tennis court transferred into the classroom as Church held above a 3.6 grade-point average in his first year at Appalachian State as well as all through high school.
Benjamin Herman (Charlotte, N.C./Montreat College)
Herman joins the Bobcats as a junior transfer from Montreat College, where he featured prominently in his sophomore season prior to its premature ending due to the global pandemic. In addition to his experience in Montreat, North Carolina and at Clemson University during his freshman year, Herman was a North Carolina IIIA state finalist for Nation Ford High School in Weaverville.
His experience off the court wasn’t limited to just Montreat College and Clemson, Herman also obtained his Associate’s Degree from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College in Asheville, North Carolina, where he was a Phi Theta Kappa honors society member.
Cycling announces first recruit signing for 2021-22
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announced the signing of student-athlete Izzy Weinberg (Malvern, Pa.), who is the first signee of the 2021-22 recruiting class, on Monday, Nov. 2.
Weinberg, who comes to Banner Elk from Delaware Valley Friends School in Malvern, Pa., joins the Bobcats as a multi-discipline rider for the Great Valley Mountain Bike team as part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association program. In addition to her racing experience, Weinberg was an active junior mentor in the Little Bella’s training organization.
“I chose Lees-McRae mainly because of the location of the college and the mountain biking,” said Weinberg. “Aside from racing, I plan on doing some mini ski trips or backpacking trips throughout the year.”
Weinberg intends to study Outdoor Recreation Management when enrolling at Lees-McRae College next fall, with a minor in cycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.