Cheerleading claims Conference Carolinas Cheer championship crown
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Saturday, March 4, inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on the campus of Wofford College, nine Conference Carolinas cheer teams and four dance teams competed in the second annual Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Spirit Championships.
Lees-McRae was named both Advanced Co-Ed Division and Cheer champion while Barton captured the inaugural dance championship.
Lees-McRae won the advanced co-ed division with a score of 81.38 while Mount Olive won the intermediate co-ed division with a score of 60.03. North Greenville captured the intermediate all-girl division with a score of 80.92.
In the first-ever Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Dance Championship, Barton claimed the title with a score of 72.47 while Lees-McRae finished second with a score of 65.90.
Fans can watch the competition in its entirety on the Conference Carolinas digital network at conferencecarolinasdn.com.
Lees-McRae Athletics make leadership change in Women’s Basketball
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced on March 2 the decision to make a change in the leadership of the school’s women’s basketball program. Keith ‘Mister’ Jennings will be stepping away from his duties as head coach of the Bobcat program.
“I’m grateful for the service and impact Coach Jennings had on our young women as well as our athletic department,” said McPhail. “He served Lees-McRae admirably and we wish him the best moving forward.”
Jennings had an overall record of 50-105 in six seasons at Lees-McRae and the Bobcats earned postseason bids into the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. Jennings also mentored five All-Conference Carolinas selections during his tenure and Destiny Johnson was nominated as the Conference Carolinas’ official nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Men’s Volleyball records sweep over Randolph-Macon
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae men’s volleyball registered the three-set sweep on Saturday afternoon, March 4, on the McNair & Debi Tornow against Randolph-Macon. M.J. Doyle had a team-high seven kills and Austin Beaird had three service aces and five digs.
The Bobcats registered a hitting percentage of .317 as a team and tallied 30 kills and five aces in the match. Bradley Peters recorded a match-high 24 assists and six total blocks in three sets for Lees-McRae. Ace Backer also had five kills and joined Peters with six total blocks in the match.
Beaird rounded out the Bobcats with five kills and a match-high hitting percentage of .625.
Lees-McRae staked out to the first-set win with a hitting percentage of .643 after tallying nine kills and zero errors. In the third set, the Bobcats closed on 4-0 run to secure the sweep with Doyle finishing the match with a kill.
Jarrett Carrano had a match-high eight kills and recorded four digs for Randolph-Macon. Kody Rogan distributed 19 assists and added two service aces in the contest.
Lees-McRae returns to the court and Conference Carolinas play on Saturday, March 18, when the Bobcats face Belmont Abbey in Belmont at 2 p.m.
Ski & Snowboard captures individual and team titles at USCSA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – The Lees-McRae Ski & Snowboard team will now head to the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships after picking up victories at the USCSA Mid-Atlantic Regionals on Feb. 17 and 18.
Nicole Yoos, Lilly Kamp, and Lindsey Fletcher swept the podium on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Mid-Atlantic Snowboard Giant Slalom with Yoos claiming victory after a combined time of 55.75. The Bobcats took first place in the team competition also with the top three finishes in the competition.
On the men’s side, Kenneth Stanford led Lees-McRae to a first place individually in Snowboard Giant Slalom with a combined time of 49.98 and Aiden Garner rounded out the Bobcats in fifth place. Chance Markland placed seventh and Luke Elting followed in eighth place. The Lees-McRae men’s team took first overall with James Madison University and the University of Virginia following in second and third, respectively.
Lees-McRae Ski & Snowboard will be in Mammoth Lake, Calif., for the USCSA Ski & Snowboard National Championships from March 7 to 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.