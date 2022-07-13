Lees-McRae alum Liam Flanagan wins USA C
ycling U23 Criterium National Championship
ROANOKE, Va. – Lees-McRae College alum Liam Flanagan, as part of the Kelly Benefits Strategies Elite Cycling Team, won the USA Cycling Amateur Road Men’s U23 Criterium National Championship in Roanoke, Va., on Saturday, July 2. The race, which started at 6:50 p.m., was a full-throttle race from the start with Flanagan sprinting to a win in the final stages of the race.
Flanagan, who graduated with his degree in Business Administration from Lees-McRae back in May, collected the bronze medal in the Men’s Collegiate Varsity Criterium National Championship on May 9 to help lead the Bobcats to a sixth-place finish overall. Flanagan also claimed the sixth spot in the overall Individual Omnium at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.
Alum Zach Aversano hired as Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Men’s Soccer Coach Taylor Morton announced the hiring of Zach Aversano as an assistant coach on July 4. Aversano graduated from Lees-McRae College with his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management in 2022, while also being a two-year team captain of the men’s soccer program as a student-athlete.
“I am incredibly proud to welcome Zach back to the men’s soccer program here in Banner Elk,” said Morton. “His experience as a student-athlete will help elevate our program from day one. Zach brings passion and energy to this role that will provide a positive impact on our student-athletes both on and off the field. I’m excited for the future of the Lees-McRae men’s soccer program.”
Aversano, who joined the Bobcats during the 2020 season, tallied six goals and six assists in 25 games played and was named to the All-Conference Carolinas First Team during his senior season, after finishing seventh in the conference in total points (16) during the season. In addition to his success on the field, Aversano also earned Chi Alpha Sigma status and garnered Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll and D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors.
“I want to personally thank Coach Taylor Morton, Craig McPhail, and President Lee King for this opportunity to join the Lees-McRae men’s soccer coaching staff,” said Aversano. “I have enjoyed every minute of my time in Banner Elk and every chance that I have had on Tate Field, so I am excited to start working with these student-athletes this season and many more to come.”
In addition to his success in Banner Elk and with Wofford College, an NCAA Division I men’s soccer team he was a part of from 2017-20 (named to the 2017 SOCON All-Freshman Team at Wofford), Aversano also served as a Men’s Soccer Camp Coach at the Wando, Lees-McRae, and Wofford camps from 2018-2022 and was a soccer player for the Asheville City Soccer Club in 2021. Aversano also served as a Men’s Soccer Camp Coach at the Ralph Lundy Soccer Academy in South Carolina from 2017-22.
Men’s Soccer releases 2022 schedule with nine games on Tate Field
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae men’s soccer program, under new head coach Taylor Morton, will open the 2022 regular season by hosting Lander, Mars Hill, and Conference Carolinas rival Chowan in a four-team Shope Classic starting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bobcats will open their season against regional power Lander at 4:30 p.m. on Tate Field.
Lees-McRae will then host Mars Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m., before a pair of road non-conference games at Emory & Henry on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Tusculum on Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The Bobcats will close out their non-conference slate on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. as they host Shaw.
The Bobcats will open their Conference Carolinas season on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as they visit Belmont Abbey at 7 p.m. Home conference matches include Emmanuel (Sept. 14), Francis Marion (Sept. 17), Converse (Oct. 1), King (Tenn.) (Oct. 12), Chowan (Oct. 15), and Mount Olive (Oct. 22).
The Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Championships will start on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29. The semifinals and final round will take place on Nov. 4-5 in Florence, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.