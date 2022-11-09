Perlov garners Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Month honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Facundo Perlov of Lees-McRae men’s tennis has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Month after picking up three victories in the dual match season in October.
Perlov, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, went 3-1 in two matches against Young Harris and Mars Hill on Oct. 8. Perlov defeated Rodrigo Mendoza of Young Harris in No. 2 singles at 6-4, 6-0 and followed the victory with a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set win against Faris Hadzisadikovic of Mars Hill. The Bobcats earned the 4-1 match victory against Mars Hill with Perlov also picking up 6-4 decision with Max Borisov at No. 1 doubles.
In the match with Young Harris, Perlov had a decisive victory at 6-4, 6-0 against Young Harris’ Mendoza as Lees-McRae was narrowly defeated on Oct. 8, 4-3.
In the ITA Regional Championships, Perlov went 1-1 in the main singles draw with an opening-round victory at 6-3, 6-4 over Flagler’s Cedric Holzmann before falling to the No. 16 Rhodri Atkinson in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 2-6). Perlov paired up with Borisov for the Bobcats in the doubles portion of the competition where they went 1-1 with an opening-round victory at 8-6.
Lees-McRae men’s tennis is idle the rest of 2022 with the Bobcats playing Davidson on Jan. 21 for a dual match in Davidson, NC.
Reyna collects Conference Carolinas Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Month honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae men’s cross country freshman Isaac Reyna has earned the Conference Carolinas Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Month after posting the 13th fastest time in program history on Oct. 21 when Reyna clocked in at 26:07.8.
Reyna, a Criminal Justice major from Thomasville, North Carolina, finished 15th individually in the Johnson & Wales Wildcat Classic in Charlotte as the Bobcats placed third overall as a team. Reyna recorded a time of 26:38.7 in the Royals Cross Country Challenge and placed 104th out of 271 runners on Oct. 8. Reyna and Lees-McRae collected a 12th place finish in the 8K course at the McAlpine Creek Park Course in Charlotte.
Stigler named Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sydney Stigler of Lees-McRae women’s volleyball has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Month after recording five double-doubles in 12 matches for the Bobcats.
Stigler, an Outside Hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio, had eight matches where tallied double-digit kills and had a career-high 24 kills in a five-set loss to Erskine. Stigler finished the regular season ranked 11th in total kills with 277 for the Bobcats and 14th in points with 320. In the month of October, Stigler had a streak of five matches in a row where she registered double-digit kills and paces Lees-McRae with 3.30 points per set in 28 matches.
Women’s Soccer places four on All-Conference Carolinas teams
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae women’s soccer placed four student-athletes on the Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer All-Conference as announced by the conference office on Nov. 1. Averee Andrews, Taylor Barrineau, Cami Belin, and Alexa Todd were all named to all-conference teams with Andrews leading the way with a first-team selection.
Todd was recognized on the second team for the Conference Carolinas All-Conference and Barrineau and Belin followed with third-team selections.
Andrews, a junior from Raleigh, was named to the first team after being named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Third Team in 2021. Andrews logged 1,363 minutes for the Bobcats and started in 17 matches in the 2022 season. Andrews registered two goals and three assists for Lees-McRae on the 2022 campaign.
Todd, a senior from Vero Beach, Fla., joined Andrews as a selection on the Conference Carolinas All-Conference second team as she was second on the team in goals with eight and led the Bobcats with five assists. Todd recorded 17 match starts for Lees-McRae and was second on the team with 21 total points. In Conference Carolinas, Todd was sixth individually in goals scored and seventh in assists. The 21 points for Todd landed her in seventh among student-athletes at member schools. Todd also earned all-conference honors for the third straight year after being named to the second team in the spring of 2021 and first team in the fall of 2021.
Barrineau, a junior from Iron Station, NC, registered a team-high nine goals in the 2022 season with a two-goal game in the season opener with Lenoir-Rhyne. Barrineau was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Third Team last year and the junior forward has collected 16 goals in her three-year career as a Bobcat. Barrineau logged 1,310 total minutes in 18 match starts for Lees-McRae and posted 22 points on the season.
Belin, a junior from Clemmons, NC, joined Barrineau as a third-team selection for the Bobcats after tallying 1,185 total minutes in the fall campaign. Belin scored her lone goal for Lees-McRae in a 2-0 victory against Emmanuel on Sept. 14 and garners all-conference honors for the third consecutive year. Belin was named to the all-conference third team in the fall of 2021 and the second team in spring of 2021.
