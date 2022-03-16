Sims Jr. becomes first Indoor All-American in school history, finishes fifth in 400-meter dash at NCAA Championships
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Senior Brian Sims Jr. became the first Bobcat in school history to earn Indoor All-American honors, while also becoming the third student-athlete in school history to secure All-American status overall (previous two student-athletes garnered outdoor All-American honors) with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 12. Sophomore Zai Fraser closed out her indoor season by finishing 14th in the finals of the triple jump at her first-ever indoor championships.
Sims Jr. raced to a career-best time of 47.28 in the finals of the 400-meter dash to place fifth overall and garner All-American honors.
Sims Jr. joins Brian Knapp, who was named All-American in the 800-meter run in 2005, and Johnathan Arthur, who was named an All-American in the pole vault competition in 2010, who both earned All-American honors in outdoor.
His time also broke the previous school record of 47.36, which he set in the preliminary round, by .08 seconds.
Fraser opened the day for the Bobcats by closing out her indoor season with a mark of 12.06 meters in the finals of the women’s triple jump to finish 14th overall.
She finished with the third-longest mark of all sophomores in her event in her second appearance at the national meet (competed in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in 2021).
The Bobcats will now shift their focus to the outdoor season, which the Lees-McRae track & field teams will open on Friday, March 18, in Hickory.
Marsans, Kuntz, and Chapman combine for 28 kills, men’s volleyball defeats Alderson Broaddus in three sets
BANNER ELK – Michael Marsans, Max Kuntz, and Riley Chapman combined for 28 kills, while Bradley Peters chipped in 24 assists, five block assists, and four digs, as the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team clinched a three-set victory over visiting Alderson Broaddus in the non-conference action on March 9 to move to 5-2 on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court this season.
Marsans finished with a .226 hitting percentage, while Kuntz hit .235 with two digs and a block assist. Chapman tallied a .875 hitting percentage to go along with a solo block and an assist. Steven Nalls chipped in a team-high seven digs, while Nicholas Brewster added four block assists and three digs.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring eight of the first 10 points and held the momentum to extend the lead 19-12.
After a late rally by Alderson Broaddus, the Bobcats closed the first set on a pair of Battler errors to win the first frame, 25-17.
Both teams traded points for the first half of the second set until Lees-McRae used an 11-5 run to shift momentum.
The Bobcats used a final pair of final kills by Marsans and Chapman to claim victory in the second frame, 25-21.
Lees-McRae rallied from an early Alderson Broaddus lead by going on a 9-4 run and closed the match on a 3-1 run, highlighted by a service ace by Marsans, to clinch a 25-18 win in the third and final set.
The Bobcats finished with all four aces and held a 33-24 edge in kills.
Jaelin Gray finished with a team-high seven kills to lead the Battlers.
Three Bobcats garner USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-Region honors
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-Region honorees on Tuesday, March 8, honoring senior Brian Sims Jr. (400-meter dash), sophomore Zai Fraser (Triple Jump/Long Jump), and freshman Jayden Green (High Jump) with all-region honors.
To earn all-region honors, a student-athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their events in their respective region. The eight regions used in NCAA Division II are Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast, and West. To see the full list of honored student-athletes from across the NCAA Division II, click to http://www.ustfccca.org/2022/03/featured/2022-ncaa-division-ii-indoor-track-field-all-region.
Sims Jr., a senior history major, posted the third-fastest time of 47.72 seconds, in the Southeast Region in the 400-meter dash, which also ranks 13th in the NCAA Division II this season. In addition to hitting the provisional mark and qualifying for the national championships with his time of 47.72, Sims Jr. also ran a time of 48.51 in the 400-meter dash to win the Conference Carolinas title.
Fraser, a sophomore business administration major, leads the Southeast Region and is seventh in the NCAA Division II in the triple jump with a mark of 12.47 meters, which she hit in the Appalachian State Open Indoor on Dec. 3. In addition to leading the region in the triple jump, Fraser is also ranked second in the long jump with a mark of 5.73 meters, which she hit in the Appalachian State Split Invitational on Jan. 28. Fraser also garnered All-Conference Carolinas Second Team honors in the long jump with a mark of 5.47 meters at the indoor championships on Feb. 21.
Green, a freshman exercise science major, posted the fourth-longest mark in the high jump (1.99 meters) in the Southeast Region at the Champion College Team Challenge on Feb. 10 to garner all-region honors. The freshman also earned All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors at the indoor championships after hitting mark of 1.98 meters to finish third in the event.
