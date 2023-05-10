Rinaldo places eighth in road race discipline at USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling rounded out its three days in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday, May 7, with the Criterium as part of the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.
On May 5, the Bobcat men posted an eighth place in the Team Time Trial with Lanier Ash, Derrick Chavarria, Josh Foley and Shay Wright opening the championships for Lees-McRae.
On May 8, Lees-McRae took part in the 64.4-mile road race with Chavarria taking 32nd and Foley and Ash following in 33rd and 34th place, respectively. Wright collected a 37th place in the Saturday race and Peter Swinand placed 43rd for the Bobcats.
In its final event of the weekend, Chavarria, a freshman from Georgeville, Belize, paced the Bobcats in 20th place individually. Ian McDonald finished in 32nd and Foley followed closely in 35th. Swinand placed 42nd in the Sunday Criterium and Ash crossed the finish line in 53rd place.
Mariana Rinaldo finished the road season strong this weekend with an eighth place in the 64.4-mile road race on Saturday afternoon, May 6, and placed 36th in the Criterium on Sunday, May 7.
Heidi Martin joined Rinaldo in New Mexico for the Bobcat women as Martin took 27th individually in the Sunday Criterium.
Martin placed 36th in Saturday’s road race to round out the Lees-McRae women’s cycling at the 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.
Quante Lee tabbed Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Lees-McRae
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the hiring of Quante Lee as the new head women’s basketball coach at Lees-McRae on Monday, May 1. Lee comes to Banner Elk from Carolina University in Winston-Salem, where he served as the head women’s basketball coach since January 2021.
“In searching for our next leader of our women’s basketball program, we set out to find someone who understands North Carolina is a basketball state, was an experienced head coach, could relate well to women’s college basketball players, had high character morals and someone who would grind/hustle everyday to get our program to where we all think it should be, said McPhail. “In doing so, Quante rose to the top.”
At Carolina University, Lee was promoted to the head women’s basketball coach in January 2021 where he guided the Bruins to two regional appearances in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) South Region and mentored three NCCAA All-American athletes, four NCCAA First Team All-Region athletes, and one NCCAA Scholar-Athlete. Lee was named the NCCAA DI South Region Co-Coach of the Year and served as the NCCAA South Region Chair. Lee was the assistant coach of the women’s basketball program from August 2020 to January 2021, where he served as an academic liaison and assisted with on and off campus recruiting.
“I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of Lees-McRae College women’s basketball program,” said Lee. “A special thanks to President Dr. Lee King, VP of Athletics, Craig McPhail, Associate Athletic Director, Rita Smith and Deputy Director of Athletics, Jeff Merrill, for their support throughout this process and their confidence in me moving forward.”
Prior to Carolina University, Lee served as the Associate Head Coach/Sports Information Director at Wake Technical Community College from June 2018 to August 2020 where he helped guided the Eagles to their first regular season conference championship in program history and helped produce 2 NJCAA Scholar-Athletes and three NJCAA First-Team All-Region athletes.
“This is a professional dream come true. The past three years at Carolina University have been extraordinary for my family and I. We had a good deal of success on and off the court. More importantly, we built great relationships with our student-athletes and the surrounding community, and we are excited to call Lees-McRae home for many years to come,” said Lee. “I want out student-athletes to love their entire experience here at Lees-McRae and I am excited for that responsibility starting today.”
Lee holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from North Carolina State. Lee is also a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.