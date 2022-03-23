Peters records program’s first-ever triple-double as Men’s Volleyball rallies past Belmont Abbey in five sets
BANNER ELK – Bradley Peters (Virginia Beach, Va. / Frank W. Cox) recorded the program’s first-ever triple-double with 11 kills, 31 assists, and 10 digs and became one of only three players in the nation to record a triple-double this season, while Michael Marsans (Pembroke Pines, Fla. / West Broward) finished with a match-high 24 kills and nine digs, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team to a five-set victory over Belmont Abbey to move to 6-2 on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court this season.
Peters finished with a .529 hitting percentage and also chipped in a service ace, a solo block, and a block assist. Marsans posted a .277 hitting percentage and also finished with two service aces, a solo block, and a block assist.
Max Kuntz (Chesapeake, Va. / Coker University) chipped in seven kills and two block assists, while Riley Chapman (Lilburn, Ga. / Brookwood) added four kills, 10 assists, and four digs.
Both teams battled throughout the first set with neither team holding a sizable lead until the Bobcats closed on a 5-2 run and used a late kill by Kuntz to claim a 25-20 win in set one.
Belmont Abbey responded by winning the second set, 25-20, and the third set, 25-19, to take a 2-1 lead in sets won.
Lees-McRae responded in the fourth set by claiming 14 of the first 22 points and survived a late Crusader run by using a late kill by Marsans to claim the frame, 25-19. The Bobcats held an early 10-6 lead in the fifth and deciding set, but another late run by Belmont Abbey cut the deficit to 14-11.
Marsans tallied one final kill to give the Bobcats the Conference Carolinas win.
Lees-McRae held a slim 7-6 edge in total blocks, while Belmont Abbey held a slim 52-48 edge in kills. Andrew Kohut and Mattea Miselli finished with 18 and 12 kills respectively to lead the Crusaders, while Jack Walsh tallied a match-high 45 assists.
Jackson hits two home runs, softball falls short against UNC Pembroke in Conference Carolinas doubleheader
PEMBROKE – Emma Jackson collected four hits, including two home runs and a triple, to go along with five RBIs and three runs scored in the twin bill, but it was not enough as the Lees-McRae softball team fell short in a 10-7 loss in game one before dropping a 6-3 loss in the second game against UNC Pembroke to close out the Conference Carolinas weekend on March 19.
Jackson went 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs, two runs scored, a triple, and a solo home run to lead the Bobcats in the early game.
Jordyn Scott went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks, while Aliyah Compton and Rylie Webster also collected multiple hits. Hannah Foster chipped in two RBIs and two runs scored, with Julie Gast and Lauren Ritchie also collected hits in the first game of the day.
Lees-McRae opened the scoring in the top of the first as Foster singled up the middle to score Compton and Scott singled to right field to score Foster to give the Bobcats an early 2-0 lead.
UNC Pembroke scored four runs on three hits in the bottom of the first to shift momentum.
Jackson opened the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff solo home run to center field to trim the deficit to 4-3.
The Braves extended their lead to 6-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and pushed it to 10-3 with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Lees-McRae rallied in the top of the seventh inning as Foster reached on a fielding error to score Webster to cut the lead to 10-4. Jackson tripled to right center field, two at-bats later, to score both Foster and Gast to trim the deficit to 10-6, while Ritchie singled to the pitcher to score Jackson to trim the lead to 10-7.
UNC Pembroke was able to get the final out to clinch the conference win.
Megan Powell and Jenna Bullard surrendered eight earned runs on 11 hits in the circle for the Bobcats.
Three Braves finished with multiple hits in game one, while Kinsley Sheppard and Lauren Gammons gave up four earned runs on 12 hits in the circle.
Jackson paced the Bobcats in the later game by going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, while Gast and Powell connected on a pair of doubles, with Powell adding an RBI.
Ritchie, Compton, and Foster also collected hits for the Bobcats in the second game
UNC Pembroke opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with two runs on one hit to take the early lead. The Braves scored a run in the bottom of the second, one run in the bottom of the third, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0.
Lees-McRae broke the deadlock in the top of the sixth as Jackson homered to left field to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Bobcats then used a double to right center by Powell in the top of the seventh to score Kasey Spease and trim the deficit back to 6-3.
UNC Pembroke was able to get the final out to clinch the conference win.
Jasmine Fong and Powell gave up five earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Powell did not give up a hit in her 2.1 innings of work.
Four Braves collected hits in the game, while Madison Dyson gave up two earned runs on six hits in seven innings of work.
The Bobcats will travel to Central, SC on Friday, March 25, for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader against Southern Wesleyan at 2 p.m.
For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics), and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.