Softball ties season high in runs with 16 to earn split at Barton
WILSON – The Lees-McRae softball team picked up a doubleheader split on Sunday, April 16, at Barton after collecting the 16-8 victory in game two against the Bulldogs. Emma Jackson recorded four RBIs in the two contests and Jada Wilson earned her 12th win of the season in the circle.
Jackson continued her strong weekend of play with a solo home run in the second to give Lees-McRae the one-run lead. Barton answered in their home half with run scoring via a throwing error on Grayson Buckner.
The Bulldogs added another run in the third after a RBI double to right center from Lindsey Massengill. Buckner continued her hitting streak with a double to left field in the fourth, but the Bobcats ultimately fell 3-1 in game one to Barton.
Powell took the loss in the circle for Lees-McRae after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. Morgan Crowe joined Buckner and Jackson with one hit apiece in the contest and Jackson also registered a walk in the game.
Miranda Holmes threw the complete game against Lees-McRae and recorded seven strikeouts while only allowing one run (one earned) on three hits. Massengill had the lone RBI with six Bulldogs tallying a hit in the 3-1 victory.
Lees-McRae stormed back in a big way to pick up the 16-8 victory in game two over Barton. The Bobcats scored six in the final frame with runs being scored in six out of the seven innings.
Powell hit an RBI single to left field to plate Crowe in the first inning and Foster followed two batters later with Julie Gast touching home plate on the play. Gast and Taylor Beurrier rounded the bases in the second inning after a fielding error on Barton as the Bobcats led 4-0.
The Bobcats continued its strong plate appearances with three more runs in the fourth. Buckner doubled to the right center gap as Crowe and Jordyn Scott touched home and Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to give Lees-McRae the seven-run advantage.
Gast answered a run by Barton in the fourth with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth and the Bobcats scored its ninth run of the game with an RBI single via Lauren Ritchie.
Barton put pressure on the Bobcats with three runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 10-8, but a strong final inning at the plate proved vital in the Bobcats’ victory.
Jackson sent a two-run home run over the right-center fence to give Lees-McRae the 13-8 lead and Ritchie followed with a home run over the left field fence. Scott joined her fellow Bobcats with a two-run blast to give Lees-McRae the 16-8 decision.
Wilson joins Powell with 12 wins of the season after four complete innings and allowing four runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out four in the winning effort.
Sloane Correa led Barton at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Makenzie Cyzick had four hits in five plate appearances and Gracelyn Massey collected two RBIs on her fifth inning double.
Lees-McRae began its final week of regular season play on Tuesday, April 18, with a doubleheader at King in the latest showdown in the “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” series.
Dille records school record in 800 Meters as Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams post strong finishes at Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY – Campbell Dille broke a seven-year school record in the Women’s 800 Meter Run this afternoon as the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field completed a two-day meet at the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne.
Jayden Green captured the first win of the weekend for Lees-McRae in the High Jump with a mark of 1.95 meters on Friday, April 14. Josh Gillis joined Green with a top podium spot in the 800 Meters with a personal best 1:53.74 in his first year as a Bobcat.
Rien Freeman claimed the third victory for the Bobcat men in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase in a time of 9:45.80 and Cameron Adair followed in second place after finishing in 10:00.06. Michael Keen took eighth in Shot Put on Friday night with a throw of 12.66 meters to lead the Bobcats and Khan Cline followed with a distance of 11.71m.
Isaac Reyna led a strong contingent of Bobcats in the 5,000 Meters as he placed second with a time of 15:35.19 with Max Geckler, Colin Henry and Land Cromer followed in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, for Lees-McRae.
Dille, a freshman from Cary, clocked in a time of 2:24.92, to take the school record in the 800 meters which was held by Alexandria Flint since April 2016. Maddie Quinn followed one spot behind Dille with a time of 2:25.81.
Deanna Betzer claimed the third win of the meet for the Bobcats in the 5,000 Meters with a time of 18:33.80. At the event, Devon Davis had a mark of 30.74 meters in the Discus Throw to record a seventh-place finish and Thailand Smith rounded out the top ten for the Bobcats with a throw of 28.61m. Smith also secured a 10th place finish in the Shot Put with a throw of 9.64 meters.
Jocelyn Walker cleared a height of 2.75m in the Pole Vault which placed her in a tie for eighth and now holds the third-best height among Conference Carolinas athletes in the Pole Vault in the outdoor season.
Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field now looks to the Conference Carolinas Outdooor Championships starting on Friday, April 28, in Myrtle Beach, SC.
