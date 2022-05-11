14 Lees-McRae cyclists named Fall 2021 USA Cycling Academic All-Stars for their academic achievements
BANNER ELK – The USA Cycling Academic All-Star program announced the recipients of their academic award for the Fall 2021 semester, recognizing student-athletes who have maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA and competing in a USA Cycling collegiate event, honoring 14 cyclists from Lees-McRae College.
“We emphasize books before bicycles on our team,” said Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall. “Our athletes have been focused and determined to rise above the struggle even with the COVID-19 protocols being lessened this past semester. We congratulate all 14 cyclists who have made this list, because they best exemplify the spirit of collegiate cycling.”
The full list of Bobcats who received this academic honor, based on their academic success and success throughout the Mountain Bike and Cyclocross season, include Maria Döring, Zoe Eckman, Josh Foley, Michael Fuerst, Corey Jackson, David Kahn, Wylie Kendall, Cameron Locklear, Heidi Martin, Ian McDonald, Devin Ricker, Mariana Rinaldo, Mike Stocker and Alex Trifunovic.
Alum Taylor Morton promoted to LMC Head Men’s Soccer Coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the promotion of Taylor Morton to the role of Head Men’s Soccer Coach on Tuesday, May 3. Morton, who graduated from Lees-McRae College with his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management in 2017, has been serving as an assistant coach under former head coach Shane Calvert since January 2020.
“Taylor’s dedication to this team has been evident since the day he arrived on our campus as a freshman,” said McPhail. “Now as the head coach, I am excited for him and this incredible opportunity to continue the trajectory of the men’s soccer program. Our young men will be led by a young man with trust and respect, something we value in our student-athletes.”
Throughout his first two years as an assistant coach, Morton’s main responsibilities were coordinating pre-game preparations, assisting with in-game tactical decision making, developing scouting reports, assisting with recruiting both domestic and international student-athletes, as well as handling travel logistics. His success in these responsibilities helped the Bobcats earn the No. 4 seed in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament last season.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank Dr. King, Craig McPhail, Rita Smith, and Jeff Merrill for giving me this opportunity at a place that is so close to my heart,” said Morton. “Lees-McRae has been my home since my first arrival on campus and I am honored to become the new head coach of the Lees-McRae men’s soccer program. I cannot wait to continue to help this young team grow to their potential both as athletes and young adults.”
Prior to returning to the mountains, Morton obtained NCAA Division I coaching experience as a volunteer assistant coach on the UNC Greensboro Spartans’ staff that led their program to the Southern Conference regular-season title. In addition to being the main camp director and organizer at UNC Greensboro, Morton assisted in managing pre-game preparations, in-game tactical decision-making and developing scouting reports.
In addition to his experience at Lees-McRae and UNC Greensboro, Morton also served a one-year stint as an assistant coach for Barton College where he assisted with all coaching duties, including creating scouting reports and recruiting. Morton was also a member of the Lees-McRae Bobcats’ soccer team from 2013-2017, appearing in 65 games and serving as one of the team’s main defenders en route to four-consecutive appearances in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament.
Lees-McRae celebrates 2021-22 seasons at sixth annual CATSPY Awards show
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae Athletic Department held the sixth annual CATSPY Awards show on Wednesday, April 27, in the Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus, celebrating the outstanding team and individual achievements during the 2021-22 seasons. The event was a theater-style awards show, with each team selecting their own Team CATSPY Award winner and 11 student-athletes walking away with individual CATSPY Awards as the evening’s top honorees.
The winners for the 2022 CATSPYs in team awards were the following:
Women’s Cross Country: Deanna Betzer; Men’s Cross Country: Max Geckler; Women’s Cycling: Heidi Martin; Men’s Cycling: David Kahn; Women’s Soccer: Maddy Klein; Men’s Soccer: Zach Aversano; Women’s Volleyball: Mahealani Chun; Climbing: Paul Cope; Esports: Meredith Pomfrey; Women’s Basketball: Destiny Johnson; Men’s Basketball: London England; Women’s Swimming: Fanny Courbot; Men’s Swimming: Cooper Gobble; Men’s Volleyball: Michael Marsans; Men’s Ski / Snowboard: Ty Kirssin; Women’s Ski / Snowboard: Lily Kamp; Cheerleading: Cameron Williams and Tristin Hall; Women’s Lacrosse: Emily Davidson; Men’s Lacrosse: Rob Mendez; Softball: Abby West; Women’s Tennis: Nursharneem Shamsuddin; Men’s Tennis: Hanqing Wang; Women’s Track & Field: Britney Augustin; Men’s Track & Field: Brian Sims Jr.
The Chi Alpha Sigma Class of 2022 recognized included the following student-athletes:
Jamarius Hairston (Men’s Basketball); Brian Sims Jr. (Men’s Basketball / Track & Field); Andrew Ybarra (Men’s Cross Country / Track & Field); Elias Zajicek (Men’s Cross Country / Track & Field); Aiden Eriksen (Men’s Lacrosse); Zach Aversano (Men’s Soccer); Fredrik Haave (Men’s Soccer); Johannes Oeksnevad (Men’s Soccer); J.D. McCray (Men’s Swimming); Jeff Nickerson (Men’s Track & Field); Destiny Johnson (Women’s Basketball); Emily Davidson (Women’s Lacrosse); Kalbie Grassett (Women’s Lacrosse); Christian Welch (Softball); Rachel Crum (Women’s Soccer); Maddy Klein (Women’s Soccer); Pali Smith (Women’s Soccer); Kayla Fleming (Women’s Swimming); Zeynep Cakirer (Women’s Tennis); Nursharneem Shamsuddin (Women’s Tennis); Megan Guess (Women’s Track & Field); Kaden Hill (Women’s Volleyball); Olivia Ney (Women’s Volleyball)
Overall Team CATSPY winners for Academics included the Women’s Swimming team (3.8 overall team GPA) and the Men’s Tennis team (3.57 overall team GPA).
