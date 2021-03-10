Augustin wins 400-meter hurdles for Women’s Outdoor Track & Field at Susan Rouse Invite
CENTRAL, S.C. – Britney Augustin won the 400-meter hurdles, while Deanna Betzer and Zai Fraser both posted top-five finishes, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track & field team at the large non-scored Susan Rouse Invitational on Saturday, March 6.
Augustin crossed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.61, which is the second-fastest time in the NCAA Division II so far this outdoor season. Betzer finished third in the 5000-meter run (19:17.32), and Fraser was third in the long jump competition with a mark of 4.99 meters.
Augustin also finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.91, while Mya Roberts and Bayle Wood posted fifth-place finishes in the shot put (10.76 meters) and discus (36.26 meters) respectively.
Wood also set a mark of 36.82 meters in the hammer throw to earn a sixth-place finish.
Aliah Williams reached a mark of 2.90 meters in the pole vault, which placed her seventh at the meet and ninth in the NCAA Division II so far this season.
Jessica Reeves finished eighth in the javelin throw (21.34 meters) and the 10th in the triple jump with a mark of 8.81 meters.
Kaylee Sutton posted a ninth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.74) and a 10th-place finish in the high jump (1.45 meters).
The Bobcats will next compete in the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Open on Sunday, March 21.
Crum, Paulsen score second-half goals to lead Women’s Soccer past Erskine, 2-1
DUE WEST, S.C. – Rachel Crum and Lauren Paulsen both scored second-half goals to lead the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over host Erskine on Sunday, March 7. With the win, the Bobcats matched their best start to a season since 2008 and are 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2016.
Both teams played to a scoreless draw in the first 45 minutes of action, with Erskine holding a slim 3-0 edge in shots.
Lees-McRae had multiple chances to break the deadlock early in the second stanza as Hannah Davies and Smith posted back-to-back shots in the first three minutes of action.
The Bobcats were finally rewarded in the 52nd minute as Crum converted the second of two-consecutive penalty kick opportunities for the Bobcats to give Lees-McRae a 1-0 lead.
Paulsen extended the Bobcats’ lead as she scored her first goal of the season less than five minutes later off a set piece from Davies.
Erskine had multiple chances late, but the Lees-McRae defense held the Flying Fleet in check to preserve the conference victory.
The Bobcats scored an unfortunate own goal in the 89th minute to close out the scoring.
Hope Sanborn picked her second win in net for the Bobcats this season, making two saves in 90 minutes of work.
Cheyanne Fuller finished with two saves in net for the Flying Fleet.
The Bobcats will visit Belmont Abbey on Friday, March 12, for another Conference Carolinas showdown, starting at 4:30 p.m.
UVA Wise takes two from Softball in home-opening doubleheader
BANNER ELK – Julie Gast and Mallory Myers each posted multiple hits in game one, but it was not enough as UVA Wise held the host Bobcats to only one run on eight hits combined on Sunday, March 7, to clinch the non-conference doubleheader sweep in the Lees-McRae softball team’s home opener.
Gast and Myers each finished 2-of-3 in the opening game, with Gast adding a double.
Sarah Beth Thomas and Lauren Ritchie each also registered a hit, with Morgan Crowe finishing with an RBI.
The Cavaliers opened the scoring in the top of the first by scoring a run on a single to left field with two outs. After a scoreless second inning, UVA Wise extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the third inning.
Lees-McRae chipped into the lead as Myers singled and Thomas doubled before Crowe sent the running home on a ground out to second base. The Bobcats were held in check in the final two at-bats as the Cavaliers claimed a 2-1 win in game one.
Charlsy Traylor was credited with the loss in the circle, giving up only one earned run on seven hits in seven innings of work.
Alexis Miles went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Cavaliers, while both Kaylee Jones and Kara Long each posted an RBI. Raychel Lapallo picked up the win for UVA Wise, giving up only one run on six hits.
In game two, Crowe and Abby West both registered a hit. After three scoreless innings, the Cavaliers broke the deadlock with five runs on five hits, including a grand slam with two outs in the top of the fourth.
UVA Wise extended the lead to 9-0 with a four-run top of the fifth inning to clinch the two-game sweep.
Raygan Rensing was credited with the loss for Lees-McRae, giving up five runs on seven hits in four innings of work. Katelyn Wyatt gave up only one earned run on four hits in one inning of relief.
Sarah Barrett went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Cavaliers in game two.
Kailey Huffman finished with four RBIs on the home run, while McKenna Falwell gave up only two hits in five innings of work.
The Bobcats will return to Conference Carolinas action on Friday, March 12, as they visit Erskine for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Kimble, Hairston named to Conference Carolinas All-Conference teams
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2020-21 men’s basketball all-conference teams and major award winners ahead of the start of the 2021 Men’s Basketball Championship, recognizing Lees-McRae’s Quay Kimble (Shelby/Shelby) on the second team and tabbing Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury/Davidson County CC) with third team honors.
Kimble, a senior psychology major, was second on the Bobcats and 11th in the conference in scoring at 13.8 points/game. The senior led the Conference Carolinas in three-point field goal percentage (.477), three-point field goals/game (2.8), and was third in free-throw percentage (.882). Kimble also led the conference in assists/game (4.9) and had the top assist/turnover ratio (3.2) in the conference. Defensively, Kimble led the Bobcats and was second in steals at 1.8 steals/game.
The senior is fourth in program history in scoring (1,327), second in assists (424), third in made three-point field goals (225), and is the program leader in steals (187).
Hairston, a junior business administration major, led the Bobcats and was eighth in the conference in scoring at 15.1 points/game this season. The junior was 10th in field goal percentage (.477) and fifth in three-point field goal percentage (.386). Defensively, Hairston led Lees-McRae and was eighth in the conference in blocked shots/game (0.9).
Hairston scored in double figures in nine of the 11 total games for the Bobcats, including scoring more than 20 points against King, Belmont Abbey and Barton.
