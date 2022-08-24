Sam Albus hired as Head Men’s Volleyball Coach at Lees-McRae
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the hiring of Sam Albus as the head coach of the men’s volleyball coach on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Albus comes to Banner Elk from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., where he was the Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach for their NCAA Division II program.
“When talking to Sam, I was energized by his desire to develop the young men in our program to their full potential, both on and off the court, representing Lees-McRae with high character,” said McPhail. “His professional experience will lend to be quite the mentor to our team and for recruits to recognize his path was unconventional, but still highly successful.”
During his time at Truman State, Albus’s main responsibilities were training and mentoring student-athletes on and off the court, assisting in recruiting, overall scheduling, practice planning, logistics, and data analysis, organizing team travel and team-bonding events, as well as programming fitness/weight training for his student-athletes. In addition to his experience at Truman State, Albus is also still currently a coach for the Gold Medal Squared program, where he traveled to various camps and clinics to train prospective volleyball players, and the President/Team Manager for the River City Flow, LLC, a Richmond-based volleyball team competing in the VLA.
“I am so grateful and excited to work hard for this program,” said Albus. “I am so thankful to Craig McPhail, Rita Smith, Jeffrey Merrill and Abigail King for this amazing opportunity. You each showed me how much you care about our student-athletes and I can’t wait to work with such a passionate group of leaders. Banner Elk is a beautiful place and I look forward to enjoying the mountains throughout the seasons.”
Albus earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology from Virginia Tech and was the President of the Virginia Tech Men’s Volleyball Club. His experience on the court also extends to the FC Schuttorf men’s volleyball team in Germany where he played a season as the starting opposite.
Conference Carolinas releases 2022 Women’s Volleyball Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team, under head coach Abigail King, has been picked to finish 10th in the 2022 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday, Aug. 18. Senior Mahea Chun, junior Destiny Holley and sophomore Hailey Gilreath were all selected as Preseason Players to Watch.
Francis Marion was picked to finish first in the preseason poll, while UNC Pembroke and North Greenville were selected second and third respectively. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and can be viewed in its entirety below or by clicking to
https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2022/8/12/francis-marion-chosen-to-defend-title-in-womens-volleyball-preseason-coaches-poll.aspx.
LMC Players to Watch
Mahea Chun (Sr., Defensive Specialist/Libero, Honolulu, Hawaii)
- Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll
- Tallied 87 kills, 65 digs in 79 sets played
- Posted a season-high eight digs against both Emory & Henry on Sept. 10 and UNC Pembroke on Nov. 6
Destiny Holley (Jr. Middle Blocker, Virginia Beach, Va.)
- Transfer from Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia
- Had 269 kills in 23 matches played with a hitting percentage of .323
- Named to 2021 Region X 1st Team All-Region (East) at Bryant & Stratton College
Hailey Gilreath (So., Outside Hitter, Mooresville, N.C.)
- Started in all 26 matches for the Bobcats during her freshman year
- Posted 225 kills, five assists, 57 digs, 37 total blocks in 93 sets played
- Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll
Lees-McRae kicks off its season on August 26 in Pensacola, Fla.,where the Bobcats will face Central Missouri and host West Florida as part of the Springhill Suites Invitational. The women’s volleyball opens its home portion of the schedule on September 14 with Conference Carolinas opponent, Converse.
