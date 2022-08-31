Women’s soccer collects draw against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne in home opener
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women’s soccer earned the 2-2 draw against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne in the Bobcats’ home opener on Tate Field. Taylor Barrineau scored on a penalty kick and added another goal in the 76th minute. The Bears rallied to draw even at two goals in the 85th minute.
Lenoir-Rhyne took the early possession of the match as the Bears scored in the seventh minute, as Elin Hansson tallied the first goal of the game with an assist by Evan O’Leary.
Lees-McRae held on the defensive side of the ball as the two sides went into the locker room at halftime with LR leading by one goal.
The Bobcats got some offensive momentum in the early second half as Hannah Davies sent a shot on goal in the 60th minute. Lees-McRae was rewarded six minutes later as LR fouled inside the penalty box. Barrienau buried the goal into the back of the net to tie the match at one.
Barrineau gave the Bobcats the 2-1 advantage after her header found the back of the net in the 76th minute. Gwen O’Brien notched the assist on the second goal of the night for Lees-McRae.
Hansson saved the day for the Bears with a goal in the 85th minute of the match to account for the final of 2-2.
Barrineau ended the night with two goals and two shots on net. Mallory Roughton hauled in seven saves in goal for the Lees-McRae.
Hansson finished with a brace for the Bears in 64 minutes of action and three shots on net. Anna Schuller had two shots on goal and Carola Busquets followed with one shot on goal for LR.
Lees-McRae women’s soccer begins a two-game road swing with Newberry College on Saturday, Sept. 3, in South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mars Hill surges past men’s soccer 4-2
BANNER ELK – Fletcher Dyson scored his second goal of the season off a penalty kick in the second half, while Joshua Garvilla made eight saves in net, but it was not enough as visiting Mars Hill clinched a 4-2 win over the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team in the final game of the Shope Classic on August 27.
Mars Hill sprinted out of the gates with its first goal just 3:22 into the contest and extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 14th minute. Lees-McRae had multiple chances late, including shots by Alex Brahm, Kevan Wambugu and Daniel Garvilla, but timely saves held the lead at 2-0 at the halftime whistle.
After the Lions scored its third goal in the 47th minute, Dyson converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute to trim the deficit to 3-1.
Mars Hill scored again in the 75th minute to push the advantage to 4-1, while the Bobcats used an own-goal by the Lions to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Lions held on for the non-conference victory with timely saves down the stretch.
Peter Plougmand scored twice for the Lions, while Jorge Perez Prada and Braxton Robinson also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.