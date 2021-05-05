Women’s Soccer stumbles against North Greenville in Conference Carolinas semifinals, 2-0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Top-seeded North Greenville (8-1-1) scored a goal in each of the two halves and held No. 4 Lees-McRae (5-4-1) to only three shots-on-goal en route to claiming a 2-0 victory in the Conference Carolinas Semifinals on April 30.
Lees-McRae had a pair of scoring chances early in the first half, off a corner kick in the 17th minute and a shot by Taylor Barrineau in the 18th minute, but failed to break through.
The Crusaders broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with an unassisted marker to claim the halftime edge.
North Greenville continued to pressure the Bobcats’ defense early in the second stanza, with six shots in the first eight minutes, and were rewarded with a second goal in the 53rd minute.
The Bobcats had its best scoring opportunity on a shot by Lexi Todd in the 60th minute and a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, but a pair of saves held the score at 2-0.
Hope Sanborn finished with a game-high six saves in net for Lees-McRae.
North Greenville held an 8-3 edge in shots-on-goal and a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Joelle Chick and Victoria Valentine both scored for the Crusaders, while Maddie Schopp tallied three saves in net for North Greenville.
Cycling adds Cameron Locklear to 2021 recruiting class
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College cycling team, under head coach Tim Hall, announced the signing of Cameron Locklear (Huntersville, NC) on Friday, April 30, making him the 15th recruit to sign with the Bobcats during this recruiting cycle. Locklear joins eight other male cyclists who are set to join the program next fall.
Locklear comes to the mountains from Huntersville Academy where he was a part of the Trail Life USA for the last seven years, in addition to earning the Freedom Award. In addition to his experience with Trail Life USA, Locklear was also a member of the Lake Norman Composite team of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) program. Locklear plans on studying business administration with a minor in coaching at Lees-McRae in the fall.
“Lees-McRae College’s small class size and the opportunity to develop relationships with faculty and peers has been a determining factor in choosing to come here,” said Locklear. “I am excited to be a part of Lees-McRae’s excellent business school and earn my degree. Additionally, the campus’s beautiful location in the mountains and outdoor opportunities are a huge draw for me. Equally important to me, I am excited to be a part of Lees-McRae’s cycling team and develop my skills as an athlete. In all, Lees-McRae is a dream school for me: excellent academics, beautiful campus and cycling!”
Flanagan wins Pro 1-2-3 series, cycling closes out racing season at Hincapie Spring Series Road Races
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Liam Flanagan won the Pro Category 1-2-3 race on April 24 to obtain the overall leader’s jersey and took second place in the same race on April 25 to win the overall six-race series to pace the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling team as they closed out their 2020-21 racing season at the Hincapie Spring Series Road Race.
Flanagan raced to the victory in the Pro Category 1-2-3 race on April 24 to earn the overall leader’s jersey by overcoming the rain and the mid-40-degree temperatures throughout the entirety of the race.
Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall finished fourth in the Men’s Open 40+ Masters race, while Lanier Ash was sixth in the Men’s Open Category 3 race. Gabby Vides-Barry crossed ninth in the Women’s Open Category 4/5 race, while both Josh Foley and Ava Sykes finished 10th in the Men’s Open Category 4/5 and the Women’s Pro Category 1-2-3 races.
Andrew Strohmeyer was also 14th in the Men’s Open Pro Category 1/2 race.
Flanagan held onto the overall leader’s jersey for the final day, by crossing second in the Men’s Open Pro Category 1/2 race. The junior clinched the series by tallying two wins, a second-place, and a third-place this season.
Vides-Barry crossed fourth in the Women’s Open Category 4/5 race, while Sykes was eighth in the Women’s Open Pro Category 1-2-3 race. Dagny Palmer followed closely behind Sykes to earn a 10th-place finish, with Svetlana Mack finishing 20th.
Ash and Coach Hall closed out the weekend with a 13th-place finish in both the Men’s Open Category 3 and the Men’s Open 40+ Masters races, respectively.
“The Hincapie Spring Series was a great opportunity for our team, considering the collegiate season did not take place. We continued to train and prepare as hard as ever and at Hincapie we got to put our work to the test,” Hall said. “Our women Pro 1-2-3 riders held their own with quite a few to-10s in the series, especially Ava, who is showing she can compete with more experienced women. We are losing Dagny and Svetlana to graduation, but this experience as a freshman for Ava will pay dividends in the future.”
“We are especially proud of Liam and our men Pro 1-2-3 team for winning the overall jersey in the pro field,” Hall continued. “It was a great experience for our guys to get the jersey before the final day and then fight through the final race to keep it. Liam has developed into a rider who can either win from a breakaway or a field sprint. Winning the overall series is validation his work the past three years is paying off, and the guys supporting him have gained tremendous experience as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.