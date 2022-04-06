Sims Jr., Augustin, Fraser all earn NCAA Division II provisional marks at High Point
HIGH POINT – Brian Sims Jr. broke the Lees-McRae school record in the 400-meter dash, while Britney Augustin, Zai Fraser, and Sims Jr. all earned NCAA Division II provisional marks/times in their individual events, to lead a select group of Lees-McRae men’s and women’s outdoor track & field student-athletes in the predominately NCAA Division I meet at High Point on Saturday, April 2.
Sims Jr. won the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.07, which is .38 seconds faster than the previous school record set in 2015, and is .71 seconds faster than the NCAA Division II provisional time. His time also ranks second in the Southeast Region and fifth in the NCAA Division II this season.
Augustin posted a win in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.78, which was 1.25 seconds faster than the NCAA Division II provisional time in the event and was .19 seconds slower than her previous school record.
Her time also lead the Southeast Region this season and ranks fifth in the NCAA Division II.
Fraser finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 12.06 meters, which was .12 meters further than the NCAA Division II provisional mark. Her mark also leads the Southeast Region and is seventh in the NCAA Division II this season. Fraser also was 10th in the long jump with a distance of 5.37 meters, which ranks 10th in the Southeast Region this season.
This is the first time in program history that three Bobcats have earned NCAA Division II provisional marks.
The Bobcats will travel to Hickory on Friday, April 8, to compete in the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Invitational.
Powell pitches second no-hitter of the week, Softball splits with Barton to cap off a 5-1 week
BANNER ELK – Megan Powell, who pitched the program’s third no-hitter since 2005 on March 29, notched her second no-hitter of the week in the second game and became the first pitcher in the Conference Carolinas since 2013 to record two no-hitters in a single season, while Julie Gast (game two), Hannah Foster (game two), and Lauren Ritchie (game one) all posted a multi-hit game, to lead the Lees-McRae softball team to a split against Barton who entered the twin bill as the top team in the Conference Carolinas this season.
Ritchie went 2-for-3 from the plate with a home run, two RBIs and a runs scored to pace the Bobcats in the opening game. Jasmine Fong went 1-for-2 with her first career home run, two RBIs, and a run scored, while Jada Wilson also connected on a home run. Aliyah Compton also collected a hit for the Bobcats in the first game.
Barton opened the scoring in the top of the first with two runs scored on a Bobcat error to take the early lead. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of second inning, before Lees-McRae cut the deficit to 3-2 on a two-run home run by Fong in the bottom of the third.
The Bobcats used another two-run homer by Ritchie and a solo home run by Wilson in back-to-back at-bats in the bottom of the fourth to give Lees-McRae a 5-3 lead. Barton erupted for six runs on four hits in the top of the fifth to shift momentum and take a 9-5 lead. The Bulldogs held Lees-McRae scoreless in the final three at-bats to clinch the conference win.
Wilson surrendered seven earned runs on 11 hits in the circle for the Bobcats in game one.
Emily Bell went 3-for-4 from the plate, while Savannah Branch tallied a game-high three RBIs. AnnaKate Gilchrist gave up five earned runs on five hits for the Bulldogs.
In the second game of the twin bill, Foster went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Gast went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and two runs scored to pace the Bobcats in the later game.
Both Ritchie and Rylie Webster went 1-for-2 from the plate with two RBIs and a run scored, with Jordyn Scott and Emma Jackson both tallying a hit and an RBI in the win.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates with six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first to grab momentum early.
Ritchie opened the scoring with a two-RBI single by Ritchie to score Gast and Compton, while Foster singled in the next at-bat to score Powell. Webster tripled down the right-field line to score both Foster and Ritchie, with Jackson singling home Webster to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Bobcats pushed the lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the second inning as Scott doubled to left-center to score Gast and Foster singles to center field to score Scott from third base.
Lees-McRae held Barton scoreless in the final three innings to clinch the fifth Conference Carolinas win of the week.
Powell did not surrender a hit and tallied six strikeouts in five innings of work for the Bobcats. Miranda Holmes gave up six earned runs on eight hits for the Bulldogs.
The Bobcats will host “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” rival King at noon on Wednesday, April 6.
Donovan, Grassett lead Women’s Lacrosse past Chowan, Shingleton earns first win as head coach, 11-10
BANNER ELK – Haley Donovan and Kalbie Grassett combined for eight goals, while Mckenzie Mellen and Emily Davidson combined to make 12 saves in net, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s lacrosse team to their first win under head coach Josh Shingleton with a thrilling 11-10 win over visiting Chowan in the Conference Carolinas contest on April 2.
Donovan also chipped in a game-high eight draw controls and four caused turnovers, while Grassett added two ground balls, two caused turnovers, and six draw controls.
Nim Castro tallied two goals, an assist, and two draw controls, with Genesis Lutsky finished with a goal and two assists.
After a scoreless first couple of minutes, Chowan and Lees-McRae tallied goals in a 50-second span to open the scoring with 10:14 left in first quarter.
The Hawks tallied a late goal to claim a 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Lutsky and Grassett both scored in the second quarter to cut the deficit back to 4-3 at halftime.
Lees-McRae outscored the Hawks 4-2 in the third frame, with two goals going to both Grassett and Donovan to give the Bobcats a 7-6 lead at the final intermission.
Donovan, Castro, and Grassett all scored in the first five minutes of the final quarter to extend the lead to 10-6.
Chowan used a small run to trim the deficit to 11-10 with 4:21 remaining in the contest, but a pair of late saves by Davidson on free-position shots proved the be the difference as Lees-McRae clinched their first win of the season.
The Bobcats finished with a 17-8 edge in draw controls and held a slim 25-22 advantage in shots-on-goal. Leia Cabradillia finished with three goals to pace the Hawks, while Kora Turner combined for 14 saves in net for Chowan.
The Bobcats will travel to Barton next Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. for another Conference Carolinas contest.
