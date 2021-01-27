Swimming teams garner prestigious CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Lees-McRae College men’s and women’s swimming programs, under head coach Sean Weddell, were both honored on January 19 by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America by being listed as Scholar All-America teams for the Fall 2020 semester. This marks the third-consecutive semester in which both teams earned this academic distinction.
“This is a great honor for our team and a testament to how hard we worked in the classroom, especially during the adverse semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Weddell. “Having the second-highest GPA out of all the women’s teams in NCAA Division II is a great honor. Both teams continued to showcase how important academics are to our swimming programs.”
The women’s swimming team posted the second-highest cumulative GPA of all of the Division II women’s teams with a 3.79 GPA for the fall semester. This mark finished second amongst all Lees-McRae women’s programs behind only the women’s tennis program (3.85 GPA). The men’s program finished with a 3.41 cumulative GPA, which led all Bobcat men’s programs.
In total, more than 450 schools received this award this fall, representing just over 17,000 student-athletes. Lees-McRae joins Barton, Chowan, Emmanuel and King as the five members of the Conference Carolinas to be recognized.
Men’s swimming races past Mars Hill, falls short against King in tri-meet
BRISTOL, Tenn. – J.D. McCray (Cape Carteret/Croatan) and Christian Nishimura (Honolulu, HI/ Indian River State College) combined to win four individual events, while also helping to win both relay events, to pace the Lees-McRae men’s swimming team to a split in the tri-meet on January 23. The Bobcats defeated Mars Hill, but fell short against Conference Carolinas rival King.
McCray touched first in both the 200 free (1:47.38) and the 100 back (55.13), while Nishimura won the 200 individual medley (1:55.41) and the 100 breast (58.42). Nishimura and McCray joined Cooper Gobble (Bristol, Va./Virginia) and Josh Dowdy (Dripping Springs, Texas/Dripping Springs) to claim the title in both the 200-medley relay (1:38.98) and the 400-free relay (3:16.75).
Cooper Hoagland (Prattville, Ala./Prattville) and Thomas Savage (Raleigh/Crossroads Flex) both finished second in the 100 free (50.50) and the 1000 free (10:52.32) respectively.
The Bobcats return to the pool on January 29 as it visits Catawba for a dual meet starting at 3 p.m.
Abbott, Johnson set new program records as women’s swimming sweeps both King and Mars Hill in tri-meet
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tate Abbott (High Point/Southwest Guilford) and Anastasia Johnson (Cary/Grace Christian School) both broke their own school records as the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team won eight of the 11 total events to sweep Mars Hill and Conference Carolinas rival King in a tri-meet on January 23. Abbott, Johnson, Molly Layde (Kennesaw, Ga./Indian River State College) and Kayla Fleming (Prattville, Ala./Prattville) all captured individual event wins.
Abbott broke her own record in the 100 free (53.19), which was .63 seconds fasters than her previous record set in the King Invitational on Oct. 3, while also winning the 200 free (2:00.89).
Johnson also broke her own previously held record in the 100 fly (1:00.32), .15 seconds faster than her record set on Oct. 3, while finishing second in the 100 breast (1.13.35).
Abbott and Johnson joined Hannah Campany (Harrisburg/Hickory Ridge) and Layde to capture the 400-free relay title with a time of 3:43.32.
Layde touched first in the 1,000 free (10:48.58) and in the 500 free (5:17.26), while joining Abbott, Fleming and Guillermina Rentsch (Berlin, Germany/Werner-von-Siemens Gymnasium) to win the 200-medley relay in 3:43.32.
Fleming also won the 100 breast (1:11.76) and finished second in the 50 free (25.77), while Jenna Morris (Charlotte/Ardrey Kell) touched second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.65).
