Men’s basketball picked to finish third in the Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae men’s basketball team, under head coach Steve Hardin, has been selected to finish third in the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8. This marks the highest preseason ranking in the program’s history. Senior Quay Kimble and junior Anthony Hicks were both recognized as Preseason Players to Watch.
Emmanuel received three first-place votes and a total of 74 votes to narrowly take the top spot. Defending champion Southern Wesleyan was right behind Emmanuel with a total of 72 points. Lees-McRae rounded out the top-three spots in the poll with 58 points (received one first-place vote). The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Kimble, who enters the season as one of top players in the Conference Carolinas, returns for his senior season as a two-time all-conference performer (earned second team honors his junior season and third team his sophomore year), 2017-18 Freshman of the Year and recently became the ninth players in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Hicks enters his third year in Banner Elk and is poised to have a breakout year after shooting over 60% from the floor and 50% from distance last season.
Lees-McRae opens the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, as the Bobcats host Southern Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Lees-McRae hosts Mount Olive (Jan. 15 & 16), Erskine (Jan. 30), North Greenville (Feb. 4), Emmanuel (Feb. 11), King (Feb. 18) and Belmont Abbey (Feb. 23) in the Williams Gymnasium throughout the 2020-21 campaign. The full 2020-21 schedule can be viewing by clicking to www.lmcbobcats.com.
In accordance with state and local COVID-19 regulations and to maintain a safe environment for our student-athletes, only essential personnel will be allowed in Williams Gymnasium for the beginning of the season. The Lees-McRae leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and will provide updated revisions as further information is available.
2020-21 Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll:
Emmanuel (3) — 74 points
Southern Wesleyan (6) — 72 points
Lees-McRae (1) — 58 points
Belmont Abbey — 53 points
Barton — 51 points
Mount Olive — 51 points
King — 35 points
North Greenville — 28 points
Chowan — 18 points
Erskine — 10 points
Men’s volleyball ranked sixth in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its 2020-21 Men’s Volleyball Preseason Poll on Friday, Dec. 11, with the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team, under head coach Caitlin Bullock, ranked sixth. Senior Ethan Gardner and sophomores Steven Nalls and Bradley Peters were all recognized as Preseason Players to Watch.
Mount Olive received six first-place votes and a total of 47 points to secure the top spot in the preseason poll. Barton earned the other two first-place votes and total of 43 votes to claim second place, while King was selected third with 37 points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Gardner, who is entering his fourth season in Banner Elk, returns as one of only two players to start every match and appear in ever set for the Bobcats in the 2020 season. Nalls, who led the team in digs, and Peters, the team’s leader in assists, both enter their sophomore year and join Gardner as three players who are poised for a breakout season in 2021.
Lees-McRae opens its season on Saturday, Jan. 30, as it hosts Bluefield State in a non-conference contest starting at 7 p.m. in the Williams Gymnasium. The Bobcats also host King (Feb. 3), North Greenville (Feb. 5), Barton (Feb. 12), Mount Olive (Feb. 13), Queens (Feb. 20), Belmont Abbey (Feb. 26), Erskine (March 26), Emmanuel (March 27) and Lincoln Memorial (April 3), before starting the Conference Carolinas tournament on Thursday, April 8. For the full men’s volleyball schedule, click to lmcbobcats.com.
In accordance with state and local COVID-19 regulations and to maintain a safe environment for our student-athletes, only essential personnel will be allowed in Williams Gymnasium for the beginning of the season. The Lees-McRae leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and will provide updated revisions as further information is available.
For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (@leesmcraeathletics).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.